The 17th Taicang Day in Stuttgart Celebrates Over 30 Years of Sino-German Cooperation and Innovation (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - On June 25, the 17th "Taicang Day" event kicked off in

Stuttgart, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship

between Taicang, a city in E China, and Germany. The event returned to its

original location in the heart of the "Motor City," where nearly 300 guests,

including officials from the Baden-Württemberg state government, the Ministry of

Economic Affairs, the Stuttgart government, the German Chamber of Commerce,

renowned trade and investment promotion organizations, and executives from

German companies, gathered to discuss new opportunities for Sino-German

cooperation.



Hosted by the Taicang municipal government, this year's theme,

"Innovation-Driven, Green Win-Win," highlighted Taicang's deepening ties with

Germany across various sectors, including trade, education, culture, and

sustainability. The event was a platform for fostering continued collaboration

between both nations, with key discussions on shared innovation and sustainable

development.





In his opening speech, Wang Xiangyuan, Party Secretary of Taicang, highlighted

the city's strong ties with the automotive industry. He noted that 70% of a

car's components can now be produced in Taicang, and 70% of German enterprises

in Taicang are related to automotive manufacturing. The first German company to

settle in Taicang, KERN-LIEBERS, also hails from the Baden-Württemberg region,

where Stuttgart is located. Today, Taicang is home to over 550 German companies,

with one-fifth of them originating from this region.



Taicang's strategic location in China's most economically developed Yangtze

River Delta, coupled with its strong transportation network, has made it a key

economic hub. Taicang is a vibrant symbol of the country's reform and

opening-up, often referred to as a "small gem city" of in the southern Yangtze

River region. With per capita green park space at levels comparable to European

cities and a life expectancy exceeding 85 years, the city is known for its

leisurely urban lifestyle. Though a small city in China, Taicang is well-known

in Germany. Former Chinese Ambassador to Germany, Shi Mingde, once remarked that

Taicang's reputation in Germany surpasses its recognition in China.



The city's proximity to Shanghai, with six rail lines connecting them and a

travel time of just 30 minutes to major transportation hubs, has further

strengthened its role as a satellite city for international business. With its

bustling port, Taicang is also an essential gateway for global trade, boasting

one of China's largest foreign trade ports, Taicang Port. More than 200

international shipping routes connect Taicang to key markets across Europe, the

Middle East, and Asia. Notably, one in every ten cars exported from China passes

through Taicang Port, underscoring the city's vital role in global supply

chains.



During the event, Dr. Steim, at 84 years old, received both the "Hi Taicang

Card" (a special citizen's card) and the "City Honor Card," which earned him a

standing ovation for his contribution to Sino-German cooperation. Dr. Steim

arrived in Taicang in 1993, when it was much like a German city, and soon after,

the first German enterprise was established there. He has since been a driving

force and witness to over 30 years of deepening cooperation. The "City Honor

Card" is awarded by the municipal government to individuals who have made

significant contributions to the economic and social development of Taicang. The

"Hi Taicang Card" is a special initiative for foreign residents, offering

convenience in healthcare, education, transportation, and other daily life

needs.



On the same day, several important cooperation agreements were signed, including

agreements between Taicang High-Tech Zone and the Bundesliga, as well as with

GIZ (the German Development Agency). These agreements, spanning areas such as

trade, culture, and vocational education, underscore Taicang's continued efforts

to strengthen its economic ties with Germany while promoting cross-cultural

exchange and sustainable development.



To celebrate the 255th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the 2025 Sino-German

Beethoven Choral Art Exhibition and the first Sino-German Choral Festival will

be held in Taicang from August 22 to 24, 2025.



Looking ahead, Taicang is positioning itself as a leading center for Sino-German

collaboration. With a robust industrial ecosystem, a rich cultural heritage, and

a commitment to sustainable development, the city offers abundant opportunities

for businesses and investors. As the event concluded, attendees were reminded of

the deep and lasting bond between Taicang and Germany, one that continues to

thrive and evolve with each passing year.



Contact:



Pingping Feng

+86 2583109665



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167344/6063203

OTS: Invest Taicang







