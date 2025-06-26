Avolta's Market Day: Steady Strides Toward 2027 Ambitions
Avolta AG's mid-flight update on its Destination 2027 strategy shines with optimism, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight at the Capital Markets Day in Barcelona.
- Avolta AG presented a positive mid-flight update on its Destination 2027 strategy during the Capital Markets Day in Barcelona.
- The company has shown consistent progress in key performance indicators, including turnover, EBITDA margin, and EFCF conversion since launching the strategy.
- Avolta's growth is supported by reliable structural drivers, such as increasing global passenger traffic and higher spend per passenger.
- The company is leveraging innovation and data-driven insights to enhance customer experience and drive incremental spending.
- Avolta reaffirms its medium-term outlook of organic growth of 5%-7%, CORE EBITDA margin improvement, and EFCF conversion annually, along with a clear capital allocation strategy.
- Avolta's leadership emphasizes a commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders, supported by a strong balance sheet and financial discipline.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Avolta is on 31.07.2025.
ISIN:CH0023405456WKN:A0HMLM
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
