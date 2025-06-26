    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBitcoin Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bitcoin Group
    Bitcoin Group's 2024: Record Revenue & €366M Crypto Stash

    Bitcoin Group SE's 2024 report reveals impressive growth, strategic shifts, and a promising future.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bitcoin Group SE published its Annual Report 2024, showing significant revenue growth to EUR 9.4 million, up from EUR 7.8 million in 2023.
    • EBITDA improved from EUR -1.8 million in 2023 to EUR +1.8 million in 2024, exceeding forecasts.
    • The company reported a net profit of EUR 1.8 million, with earnings per share at EUR 0.36, down from EUR 0.39 the previous year.
    • Net crypto holdings more than doubled to EUR 366 million, with equity increasing to EUR 278.2 million and an equity ratio of 72.3%.
    • A dividend of EUR 0.10 per share is proposed for approval at the Annual General Meeting in August 2025.
    • The company is undergoing strategic realignment, including a new multi-year business strategy aimed at building a modern trading platform.

    The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 42,17EUR and was up +1,03 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,37EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.


    Bitcoin Group

    +1,43 %
    +5,72 %
    -4,71 %
    +10,19 %
    -21,19 %
    +58,63 %
    +67,24 %
    +596,72 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNV91WKN:A1TNV9





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
