Bitcoin Group's 2024: Record Revenue & €366M Crypto Stash

Bitcoin Group SE published its Annual Report 2024, showing significant revenue growth to EUR 9.4 million, up from EUR 7.8 million in 2023.

EBITDA improved from EUR -1.8 million in 2023 to EUR +1.8 million in 2024, exceeding forecasts.

The company reported a net profit of EUR 1.8 million, with earnings per share at EUR 0.36, down from EUR 0.39 the previous year.

Net crypto holdings more than doubled to EUR 366 million, with equity increasing to EUR 278.2 million and an equity ratio of 72.3%.

A dividend of EUR 0.10 per share is proposed for approval at the Annual General Meeting in August 2025.

The company is undergoing strategic realignment, including a new multi-year business strategy aimed at building a modern trading platform.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 42,17EUR and was up +1,03 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,37EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.





