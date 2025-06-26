Bitcoin Group's 2024: Record Revenue & €366M Crypto Stash
Bitcoin Group SE's 2024 report reveals impressive growth, strategic shifts, and a promising future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bitcoin Group SE published its Annual Report 2024, showing significant revenue growth to EUR 9.4 million, up from EUR 7.8 million in 2023.
- EBITDA improved from EUR -1.8 million in 2023 to EUR +1.8 million in 2024, exceeding forecasts.
- The company reported a net profit of EUR 1.8 million, with earnings per share at EUR 0.36, down from EUR 0.39 the previous year.
- Net crypto holdings more than doubled to EUR 366 million, with equity increasing to EUR 278.2 million and an equity ratio of 72.3%.
- A dividend of EUR 0.10 per share is proposed for approval at the Annual General Meeting in August 2025.
- The company is undergoing strategic realignment, including a new multi-year business strategy aimed at building a modern trading platform.
The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 42,17EUR and was up +1,03 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,37EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.
+1,43 %
+5,72 %
-4,71 %
+10,19 %
-21,19 %
+58,63 %
+67,24 %
+596,72 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNV91WKN:A1TNV9
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte