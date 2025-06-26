Novem Group S.A. Reveals FY 2024/25 Preliminary Results – Learn More!

Novem Group S.A. reported a revenue of €541.5 million for FY 2024/25, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the previous year.

The adjusted EBIT for FY 2024/25 was €48.9 million, which is 29.1% lower than the previous year.

The Management Board proposes not to distribute a dividend for FY 2024/25 due to challenging market conditions.

Novem Group S.A. maintained a solid adjusted EBIT margin of 9.0% despite unfavorable market conditions.

The company is focused on preparing for an upcoming refinancing process amid challenging conditions.

Novem Group S.A. is a leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry, with a global presence and over 4,500 employees.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 26.06.2025.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 4,1250EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.





