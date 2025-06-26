Calvert International Unveils 2024 Financial Statements
Calvert International AG's 2024 financials reveal impressive growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and a focus on the African energy market.
- Calvert International AG published its consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024, showing substantial growth and a positive operational result.
- The company reported consolidated revenues of EUR 3.4 million in 2024, a 60% increase from EUR 2.1 million in 2023, driven by higher revenues across the Group and acquisitions.
- EBITA improved to EUR 0.427 million in 2024 from EUR 0.208 million in 2023, with total assets increasing to EUR 8.715 million, supported by acquisitions and increased sales.
- CIAG's strategic realignment focuses on high-growth sectors in the African energy market, including carbon capture, recycling, and off-grid energy solutions, with a positive outlook for 2025.
- The acquisition of Emerging Energy Corporation (EEC) in early 2024 significantly contributed to the Group's financial performance and reinforced its commitment to renewable energy.
- CIAG operates as a management holding company, with subsidiaries like Centurion Law Group providing legal and advisory services, and aims to expand its presence in the European market.
