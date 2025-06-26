PharmaSGP's 2025 AGM: Key Takeaways Revealed!
PharmaSGP Holding SE's 2025 Annual General Meeting marked a pivotal moment for the company. With an impressive 91.12% of registered share capital represented, the meeting underscored strong shareholder engagement. Celebrating a successful 2024, the company reported a 17.5% revenue boost and set ambitious targets for 2025. PharmaSGP aims to expand its European presence and product range, leveraging strategic M&A opportunities.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE held its 2025 Annual General Meeting with 91.12% of the registered share capital represented.
- A minimum dividend of €0.05 per dividend-bearing share was resolved, influenced by a delisting offer from FUTRUE GmbH.
- The Management Board reported a successful 2024 financial year with a 17.5% revenue increase to €118.8 million and a 9.2% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €37.2 million.
- The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9% to 32.0%.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company focusing on OTC pharmaceuticals, with a strong presence in Germany and other European countries.
- The company plans to expand its product indications, European footprint, and growth strategy through selected M&A opportunities.
The next important date, Preliminary Figures for the First Half of 2025, at PharmaSGP Holding is on 11.09.2025.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 28,30EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
-2,07 %
+5,97 %
-5,76 %
+14,91 %
+13,42 %
-19,43 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte