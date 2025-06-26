PharmaSGP's 2025 AGM: Key Takeaways Revealed!

PharmaSGP Holding SE held its 2025 Annual General Meeting with 91.12% of the registered share capital represented.

A minimum dividend of €0.05 per dividend-bearing share was resolved, influenced by a delisting offer from FUTRUE GmbH.

The Management Board reported a successful 2024 financial year with a 17.5% revenue increase to €118.8 million and a 9.2% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €37.2 million.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9% to 32.0%.

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company focusing on OTC pharmaceuticals, with a strong presence in Germany and other European countries.

The company plans to expand its product indications, European footprint, and growth strategy through selected M&A opportunities.

The next important date, Preliminary Figures for the First Half of 2025, at PharmaSGP Holding is on 11.09.2025.

The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 28,30EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.





