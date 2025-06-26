NFON AG: Leading AI Business Communication at 2025 AGM

NFON AG's 2025 Annual General Meeting emphasized its leadership in AI-based business communication and set a clear course for enhancing competitiveness through targeted AI investments.

AI innovations are already in productive use across NFON's entire solution portfolio, with a focus on dual transformation for sustainable growth and technological differentiation.

Shareholders approved all resolutions by clear majorities, with 88.13% of share capital represented at the meeting.

NFON achieved significant financial progress in 2024, with revenue growth of 6.1% to EUR 87.3 million and a 48% increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 12.3 million.

The company has integrated AI specialist botario, contributing EUR 1.9 million to revenue, and has established a company-wide AI & Innovation organization.

NFON published a voluntary sustainability statement for 2024, improved its Carbon Disclosure Project rating, and integrated the EU Taxonomy for the first time.

The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at NFON is on 26.06.2025.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 6,4500EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.





