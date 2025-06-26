Blue Gold Announces Closing of Business Combination with Perception Capital Corp IV

New York, London and Accra, Ghana (ots/PRNewswire) - Blue Gold Limited (" Blue

Gold "), a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the

historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana, announced the

completion of a business combination (the " Transaction ") with a Special

Purpose Acquisition Company, Perception Capital Corp. IV (" Perception "), and

that its ordinary shares and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock

Market on June 26, 2025, under the ticker symbols " BGL " and " BGLWW ".



This milestone marks Blue Gold's inaugural presence on a U.S. stock exchange,

expanding its reach to a broader base of global investors.





Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented: "We are excited to commence trading on Nasdaq, a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to growth and creating liquidity for our shareholders. We believe that this listing will support our continued expansion and provide greater visibility within the investment community."

"With the completion of this transaction and a clear forward strategy, we believe that Blue Gold is well-positioned to bring the Bogoso Prestea Mine back into production in a capital-efficient, environmentally responsible, and community-aligned manner. We view this as a transformational opportunity to create long-term value for all stakeholders by unlocking one of West Africa's most storied gold assets."

Rick Gaenzle, Chief Executive Officer of Perception Capital Corp IV, added: "We are very excited to close this transaction. We are especially pleased by the favorable macro tailwinds that have seen the price of gold increase from approximately $2,000 per ounce at the time we entered this transaction, to over $3,000 per ounce at its close. We believe this represents an attractive value proposition for investors."

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of our long-term strategy to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The mine is currently scheduled to restart operations in 2025.

Blue Gold prioritises growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices.