Blue Gold Announces Closing of Business Combination with Perception Capital Corp IV
New York, London and Accra, Ghana (ots/PRNewswire) - Blue Gold Limited (" Blue
Gold "), a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the
historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana, announced the
completion of a business combination (the " Transaction ") with a Special
Purpose Acquisition Company, Perception Capital Corp. IV (" Perception "), and
that its ordinary shares and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock
Market on June 26, 2025, under the ticker symbols " BGL " and " BGLWW ".
This milestone marks Blue Gold's inaugural presence on a U.S. stock exchange,
expanding its reach to a broader base of global investors.
Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented : "We
are excited to commence trading on Nasdaq, a significant milestone that reflects
our commitment to growth and creating liquidity for our shareholders. We believe
that this listing will support our continued expansion and provide greater
visibility within the investment community."
"With the completion of this transaction and a clear forward strategy, we
believe that Blue Gold is well-positioned to bring the Bogoso Prestea Mine back
into production in a capital-efficient, environmentally responsible, and
community-aligned manner. We view this as a transformational opportunity to
create long-term value for all stakeholders by unlocking one of West Africa's
most storied gold assets."
Rick Gaenzle, Chief Executive Officer of Perception Capital Corp IV, added: "We
are very excited to close this transaction. We are especially pleased by the
favorable macro tailwinds that have seen the price of gold increase from
approximately $2,000 per ounce at the time we entered this transaction, to over
$3,000 per ounce at its close. We believe this represents an attractive value
proposition for investors."
About Blue Gold Limited
Blue Gold acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in
the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of our long-term strategy
to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The mine is
currently scheduled to restart operations in 2025.
Blue Gold prioritises growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all
our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining
will ensure that we create value for our shareholders while minimising our
About Blue Gold Limited
