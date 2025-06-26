    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlue Gold Limited Registered Sh -A- AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Blue Gold Limited Registered Sh -A-
    Blue Gold Announces Closing of Business Combination with Perception Capital Corp IV

    New York, London and Accra, Ghana (ots/PRNewswire) - Blue Gold Limited (" Blue
    Gold "), a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the
    historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana, announced the
    completion of a business combination (the " Transaction ") with a Special
    Purpose Acquisition Company, Perception Capital Corp. IV (" Perception "), and
    that its ordinary shares and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock
    Market on June 26, 2025, under the ticker symbols " BGL " and " BGLWW ".

    This milestone marks Blue Gold's inaugural presence on a U.S. stock exchange,
    expanding its reach to a broader base of global investors.

    Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented : "We
    are excited to commence trading on Nasdaq, a significant milestone that reflects
    our commitment to growth and creating liquidity for our shareholders. We believe
    that this listing will support our continued expansion and provide greater
    visibility within the investment community."

    "With the completion of this transaction and a clear forward strategy, we
    believe that Blue Gold is well-positioned to bring the Bogoso Prestea Mine back
    into production in a capital-efficient, environmentally responsible, and
    community-aligned manner. We view this as a transformational opportunity to
    create long-term value for all stakeholders by unlocking one of West Africa's
    most storied gold assets."

    Rick Gaenzle, Chief Executive Officer of Perception Capital Corp IV, added: "We
    are very excited to close this transaction. We are especially pleased by the
    favorable macro tailwinds that have seen the price of gold increase from
    approximately $2,000 per ounce at the time we entered this transaction, to over
    $3,000 per ounce at its close. We believe this represents an attractive value
    proposition for investors."

    About Blue Gold Limited

    Tavistock Communications
    BlueGold@tavistock.co.uk+44 20 7920 3150
    Blue Gold acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in
    the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of our long-term strategy
    to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The mine is
    currently scheduled to restart operations in 2025.
    Blue Gold prioritises growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all
    our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining
    will ensure that we create value for our shareholders while minimising our
