Dermapharm Holding: AGM Approves €0.90/Share Dividend

Dermapharm Holding SE's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend distribution of EUR 0.90 per share.

The actions of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024 were ratified with 99.2% and 89.4% majority votes, respectively.

Grant Thornton AG was re-elected as the auditor for the current financial year, and RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG was chosen for sustainability reporting, pending national law changes.

Dermapharm's revenue and net profit exceeded forecasts in 2024, and the company set strategic priorities for future growth.

The company expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 322–332 million for 2025.

Dermapharm focuses on profitable growth through strong brands, innovation, and sustainable value creation, with a particular emphasis on the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Annual General Meeting, at Dermapharm Holding is on 26.06.2025.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 34,75EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.125,93PKT (+1,01 %).





