CHEPLAPHARM's 7.125% Bond: Oversubscribed Amid High Demand!
CHEPLAPHARM's €750 million bond issue, oversubscribed and set for 2031 maturity, showcases strategic financial prowess and strong market confidence.
- CHEPLAPHARM successfully placed €750 million of senior secured notes with an interest rate of 7.125%.
- The proceeds will be used to fully redeem €500 million of notes due in 2027 and partially refinance notes maturing in 2028.
- The initial target for the bond issue was €500 million, but it was multiple times oversubscribed, allowing an increase to €750 million.
- The new notes have a maturity date in 2031 and will be issued on July 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners for the transaction, with several other banks involved.
- CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Greifswald, Germany, with around 800 employees and a focus on established branded medicines.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte