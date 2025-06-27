Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2025 Sales Surge Over Last Year
Pyrum Innovations AG is making waves with a remarkable 51% sales surge in Q1 2025. The company has turned the tide with its first positive EBITDA and a notable rise in total output. With ambitious plans for expansion and a balanced EBITDA by 2026, Pyrum is poised for growth.
- Pyrum Innovations AG reported a 51% increase in sales for Q1 2025, totaling EUR 509 thousand compared to EUR 336 thousand in Q1 2024.
- Total output rose by 55% to EUR 3,365 thousand, up from EUR 2,177 thousand in the same period last year.
- The company achieved positive EBITDA for the first time at EUR 23 thousand, a significant improvement from EUR -1,927 thousand in Q1 2024.
- The consolidated net result improved to EUR -877 thousand, compared to EUR -2,684 thousand in Q1 2024.
- Pyrum expects balanced EBITDA in 2026 and aims for break-even by 2027, with projected sales for 2025 between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million.
- The company is expanding its operations with a new plant in Perl-Besch and ongoing projects, including a planned facility in the Czech Republic with the SUAS Group.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2025., at Pyrum Innovations is on 27.06.2025.
The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 29,90EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,51 % since publication.
+3,68 %
+6,25 %
-4,38 %
-53,45 %
ISIN:DE000A2G8ZX8WKN:A2G8ZX
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte