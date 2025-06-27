Pyrum Innovations: Q1 2025 Sales Surge Over Last Year

Pyrum Innovations AG reported a 51% increase in sales for Q1 2025, totaling EUR 509 thousand compared to EUR 336 thousand in Q1 2024.

Total output rose by 55% to EUR 3,365 thousand, up from EUR 2,177 thousand in the same period last year.

The company achieved positive EBITDA for the first time at EUR 23 thousand, a significant improvement from EUR -1,927 thousand in Q1 2024.

The consolidated net result improved to EUR -877 thousand, compared to EUR -2,684 thousand in Q1 2024.

Pyrum expects balanced EBITDA in 2026 and aims for break-even by 2027, with projected sales for 2025 between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million.

The company is expanding its operations with a new plant in Perl-Besch and ongoing projects, including a planned facility in the Czech Republic with the SUAS Group.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2025., at Pyrum Innovations is on 27.06.2025.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 29,90EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,51 % since publication.





