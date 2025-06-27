DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research
Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG
27.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG
Company Name: DO & CO AG
ISIN: AT0000818802
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 27.06.2025
Target price: EUR 235.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
FY'24/25 targets reached and dividend resumed; chg. analyst
Topic: DOC has recently reported FY'24/25 results and resumed its dividend payment after many years.
In detail:
In Q4, sales rose by 14% yoy to EUR 524m, particularly driven by Airline Catering (+18% yoy, 85% of sales) and Restaurants, Lounges and Hotels (+9% yoy; 8% of sales). The International Event
Catering segment decreased against a tough comparable base by 19% yoy (7% of sales), but nevertheless showed a sound development throughout FY'24/25 (+6% yoy sales growth). Consequently, DOC's
FY24/25 sales arrived at EUR 2.3bn (+26% yoy) and thus at the upper end of the sales guidance (EUR 2.25-2.3bn). Mind you, the strong growth should have mainly stemmed from past tender wins (EUR
400m additional sales or 22% sales growth) whereas the remaining 4% sales growth (ex customer wins) were driven by higher passenger numbers and slight price increases. On profitability, DOC has
reached its 8% FY EBIT margin target to the point (Q4: 8.5% EBIT margin).
Against this backdrop, DOC continued to deleverage, paying back a total of EUR 150m debt last fiscal year. On the back of a strong EUR 106m FCF, the net debt position thus decreased from EUR 218m
to EUR 170m (0.6x EBITDA). In light of this, management proposed a EUR 2.00 DPS (EUR 22m payout; 24% payout ratio) to be paid in two weeks. Mind you, last year's dividend was scrapped despite a
record profit only as a precautionary measure to not violate COVID aid conditions.
For FY'25/26e we expect sales to continue to grow by 8% yoy to EUR 2.5bn. This is based on further tender wins and market share gains to the tune of EUR 60-80m, explaining 4% sales growth already. The transatlantic routes are of great importance for DOC (c. 40% of sales). Now, the recent US recession fears have eased further (Powell: "US economy in solid position"). Mind you, the ongoing aircraft shortages also means that airlines deploy their planes on routes with higher demand, which stabilizes overall passenger dynamics (IATA expects +4% yoy global passenger growth in '25). Based on all this, we feel confident about our overall sales growth estimate.
Against this backdrop, the recent negative share price reaction seemed unjustified. Albeit a solid recovery from the trough at EUR 130 per share, DOC currently still offers an attractive entry opportunity with a 34% upside potential to our DCF based PT of EUR 234. - change in analyst -
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32916.pdf For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur DO & CO Aktie
Die DO & CO Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,26 % und einem Kurs von 176,2 auf Tradegate (26. Juni 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der DO & CO Aktie um +4,33 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +3,21 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von DO & CO bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,94 Mrd..
Analyst:
DOCO steigerte 2024/25 das
+ Betriebsergebnis um35%
+ Konzernergebnis um 40%
+ Umsatz um 26%
+ die Ebit-Marge landete bei 8% nach 7,5%
+ Steigerung der Mitarbeiter um 14%
Die Firma fuhr damit das vorläufig beste Ergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte ein!
Was noch positiv hervorzuheben ist:
a) Tilgung endfälliger Kredite von 172 Mio.€
b) Bestand an liquiden Mitteln von 174 Mio.€
c) Hoher Marktanteil in Türkischen und USA Flughäfen
d) Vertragsverlängerung auf weitere 10 Jahre für die Formel 1 u.s.w.
Ich denke mal, daß wir bis zum Herbst wieder die € 200 sehen werden! Gutes gelingen allen Investierten!
Aktienkäufe: DO & CO-Vorstandsmitglied Bettina Höfinger hat am 10. April über die Wiener Börse 400 Aktien zu je 137,20 Euro erworben, wie aus einer Mitteilung hervorgeht.