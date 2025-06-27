    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDO & CO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DO & CO

    Original-Research

    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • DO & CO AG erzielt FY'24/25 Rekordumsatz von 2,3 Mrd.
    • Dividende von 2,00 EUR nach Jahren wieder eingeführt.
    • Analysten empfehlen Kauf mit Zielpreis von 235 EUR.
    Original-Research - DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG

    27.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG

    Company Name: DO & CO AG
    ISIN: AT0000818802

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 27.06.2025
    Target price: EUR 235.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Henry Wendisch

    FY'24/25 targets reached and dividend resumed; chg. analyst

    Topic: DOC has recently reported FY'24/25 results and resumed its dividend payment after many years.
    In detail:

    In Q4, sales rose by 14% yoy to EUR 524m, particularly driven by Airline Catering (+18% yoy, 85% of sales) and Restaurants, Lounges and Hotels (+9% yoy; 8% of sales). The International Event Catering segment decreased against a tough comparable base by 19% yoy (7% of sales), but nevertheless showed a sound development throughout FY'24/25 (+6% yoy sales growth). Consequently, DOC's FY24/25 sales arrived at EUR 2.3bn (+26% yoy) and thus at the upper end of the sales guidance (EUR 2.25-2.3bn). Mind you, the strong growth should have mainly stemmed from past tender wins (EUR 400m additional sales or 22% sales growth) whereas the remaining 4% sales growth (ex customer wins) were driven by higher passenger numbers and slight price increases. On profitability, DOC has reached its 8% FY EBIT margin target to the point (Q4: 8.5% EBIT margin).

    Against this backdrop, DOC continued to deleverage, paying back a total of EUR 150m debt last fiscal year. On the back of a strong EUR 106m FCF, the net debt position thus decreased from EUR 218m to EUR 170m (0.6x EBITDA). In light of this, management proposed a EUR 2.00 DPS (EUR 22m payout; 24% payout ratio) to be paid in two weeks. Mind you, last year's dividend was scrapped despite a record profit only as a precautionary measure to not violate COVID aid conditions.

    For FY'25/26e we expect sales to continue to grow by 8% yoy to EUR 2.5bn. This is based on further tender wins and market share gains to the tune of EUR 60-80m, explaining 4% sales growth already. The transatlantic routes are of great importance for DOC (c. 40% of sales). Now, the recent US recession fears have eased further (Powell: "US economy in solid position"). Mind you, the ongoing aircraft shortages also means that airlines deploy their planes on routes with higher demand, which stabilizes overall passenger dynamics (IATA expects +4% yoy global passenger growth in '25). Based on all this, we feel confident about our overall sales growth estimate.

    Against this backdrop, the recent negative share price reaction seemed unjustified. Albeit a solid recovery from the trough at EUR 130 per share, DOC currently still offers an attractive entry opportunity with a 34% upside potential to our DCF based PT of EUR 234. - change in analyst -

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32916.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2161500 27.06.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur DO & CO Aktie

    Die DO & CO Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,26 % und einem Kurs von 176,2 auf Tradegate (26. Juni 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der DO & CO Aktie um +4,33 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +3,21 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von DO & CO bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,94 Mrd..


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu DO & CO - 915210 - AT0000818802

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über DO & CO. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG 27.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this …