    LM PAY's 2024 Audited Results Confirm Growth, Validate Figures

    LM PAY, a trailblazer in Poland's FinTech scene, is revolutionizing healthcare financing, boasting a remarkable 29% revenue surge in 2024. With a growing clientele of 38,500 and innovative expansions, LM PAY is poised for further success. Anticipating substantial loan volumes and revenue in 2025, LM PAY is set to diversify into automotive insurance, solidifying its market presence.

    • LM PAY, a Polish FinTech company, specializes in financing solutions for medical and aesthetic treatments, addressing the challenges of costly private healthcare and limited insurance coverage.
    • In 2024, LM PAY reported a 29% revenue increase to PLN 22.7 million (approx. EUR 5.3 million) and a significant EBIT growth from PLN 0.2 million to PLN 7.0 million (EUR 1.6 million).
    • The company served 38,500 customers in 2024, with a slight increase in returning customers from 29% to 30%.
    • Preliminary figures for Q1 2025 show a 22% revenue growth to PLN 7.2 million (EUR 1.7 million), although EBIT decreased by 4% due to product development and partnership expansion costs.
    • For 2025, LM PAY forecasts loan volumes between PLN 130 and 170 million (EUR 30.4 to 39.8 million) and revenue between PLN 32 and 42 million (EUR 7.5 to 9.8 million).
    • The company is launching new products and expanding into the automotive insurance sector to enhance its market position and drive revenue growth.






