    Maniele Tasca takes over presidency of Europe's leading trade alliance EMD (FOTO)

    Pfäffikon, Switzerland (ots) -

    - Top manager from Italy emphasises continued close partnership with industry
    - Stephanie Lotter, Director at Globus in Germany, elected to the EMD Executive
    Board

    Maniele Tasca, member of the Management Board of ESD Italia and Managing
    Director of the Italian Selex Group, has been appointed as the new President of
    the EMD Board of Directors. The 56-year-old top executive takes over from Johan
    Neuman, who has served as President of the international trade alliance for the
    past four years. His successor, Mr. Tasca, was just elected during the EMD
    Shareholder's Meeting in Amsterdam.

    Maniele Tasca was born in 1968 and is widely regarded as the driving force
    behind ESD Italia, which was founded in 2001 as a purchasing and marketing
    alliance. The group now comprises retailers Selex, Acqua e Sapone, Agorà, and
    Aspiag, which play a significant role in Italy with 5,990 sales outlets and a
    market share of 24,6%.

    The newly elected President of the EMD expressed his sincere thanks on behalf of
    all EMD members to his predecessor, Mr Neuman, Director at Dagab in Sweden, for
    his outstanding leadership of the EMD over the past four years. During Johann
    Neuman's presidency, EMD has developed successfully. The newly-appointed
    President of EMD, Maniele Tasca, then outlined the challenges the organisation
    is set to face in the coming years: 'Our platform will continue to offer
    suppliers and partners in the industry first-class opportunities to continuously
    expand their business with all our strong EMD members. The increasing number of
    partner suppliers demonstrates the interest in our business model.

    Maniele Tasca had already served as EMD President from mid-2017 to summer 2021.

    Globus's top manager, Stephanie Lotter, has been appointed as a new member of
    the EMD Executive Board.

    The new appointee, Stephanie Lotter, received a resounding endorsement from the
    EMD Delegates, securing her position as a key member of the EMD Board of
    Directors. Since March 2022, Lotter holds a senior position at EMD member Globus
    Markthallen Holding, serving as the Managing Director for Purchasing, Assortment
    Management, Marketing and Private Labels.

    Alongside Stephanie Lotter, Franz-Friedrich Müller from Markant, José Maria
    Rodriguez from Euromadi Iberica, Boudewijn van den Brand and Johan Neuman from
    Dagab were confirmed as EMD board members for the next two years.

    About EMD

    European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
    been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
    partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
    develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
    concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
    realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
    brand manufacturers.

    Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
    in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
    approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

    The member and partner companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are
    active in the following markets:

    Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
    Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
    Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
    Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
    France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
    Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
    Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
    Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT

    In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
    the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

