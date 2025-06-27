Maniele Tasca takes over presidency of Europe's leading trade alliance EMD (FOTO)

Pfäffikon, Switzerland (ots) -



- Top manager from Italy emphasises continued close partnership with industry

- Stephanie Lotter, Director at Globus in Germany, elected to the EMD Executive

Board



Maniele Tasca, member of the Management Board of ESD Italia and Managing

Director of the Italian Selex Group, has been appointed as the new President of

the EMD Board of Directors. The 56-year-old top executive takes over from Johan

Neuman, who has served as President of the international trade alliance for the

past four years. His successor, Mr. Tasca, was just elected during the EMD

Shareholder's Meeting in Amsterdam.





Maniele Tasca was born in 1968 and is widely regarded as the driving force

behind ESD Italia, which was founded in 2001 as a purchasing and marketing

alliance. The group now comprises retailers Selex, Acqua e Sapone, Agorà, and

Aspiag, which play a significant role in Italy with 5,990 sales outlets and a

market share of 24,6%.



The newly elected President of the EMD expressed his sincere thanks on behalf of

all EMD members to his predecessor, Mr Neuman, Director at Dagab in Sweden, for

his outstanding leadership of the EMD over the past four years. During Johann

Neuman's presidency, EMD has developed successfully. The newly-appointed

President of EMD, Maniele Tasca, then outlined the challenges the organisation

is set to face in the coming years: 'Our platform will continue to offer

suppliers and partners in the industry first-class opportunities to continuously

expand their business with all our strong EMD members. The increasing number of

partner suppliers demonstrates the interest in our business model.



Maniele Tasca had already served as EMD President from mid-2017 to summer 2021.



Globus's top manager, Stephanie Lotter, has been appointed as a new member of

the EMD Executive Board.



The new appointee, Stephanie Lotter, received a resounding endorsement from the

EMD Delegates, securing her position as a key member of the EMD Board of

Directors. Since March 2022, Lotter holds a senior position at EMD member Globus

Markthallen Holding, serving as the Managing Director for Purchasing, Assortment

Management, Marketing and Private Labels.



Alongside Stephanie Lotter, Franz-Friedrich Müller from Markant, José Maria

Rodriguez from Euromadi Iberica, Boudewijn van den Brand and Johan Neuman from

Dagab were confirmed as EMD board members for the next two years.



About EMD



European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has

been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful

partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it

develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label

concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and

realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest

brand manufacturers.



Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies

in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of

approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.



The member and partner companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are

active in the following markets:



Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie

Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort

Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT

France: Francap South Korea: Lotte

Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi

Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood

Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT



In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in

the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.



For further information:



Donati & Rosmanith

Uwe Rosmanith

Triq ir-Rumani, 3

Xlendi, XLN1431

Malta

Phone: +49 171 970 664 4

Phone: +356 773 628 49

mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de

mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6064248

OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution







