CATL und die Ellen MacArthur Foundation teilen das Ziel einer zirkulären Zukunft für Batterien

MulteFire Market to USD 19.6 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for High-Capacity Private LTE Networks | Report by SNS Insider



The surging need for unlicensed spectrum-based LTE networks to support enterprise-grade connectivity is propelling MulteFire market growth.



Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the MulteFire Market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 31.69% from 2024 to 2032.



In the U.S., the MulteFire market was valued at approximately USD 9.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 61.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2024–2032. Growth is driven by strong demand for private LTE in smart manufacturing, logistics, and enterprise IT networks. Government-backed spectrum liberalization and early 5G deployment further accelerate MulteFire adoption nationwide.



Key Players:

• Nokia Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Ericsson

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Intel Corporation Altiostar (a Rakuten Symphony company)

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• CommScope Inc.

• Sercomm Corporation

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• ip.access Ltd. (Mavenir)

• NEC Corporation

• Casa Systems Inc.



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/06/11/3097687/0/en/MulteFire-Market-to-USD-19-6-Billion-by-2032-Owing-to-Rising-Demand-for-High-Capacity-Private-LTE-Networks-Report-by-SNS-Insider.html