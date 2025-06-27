EUROJET signs contract to provide EJ200 Engines for the recent Italian Air Force Eurofighter Order of up to 24 Aircraft (FOTO)
Rome, Italy (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH, the consortium behind the EJ200 engine
that powers the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a new contract with the
NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA). Under this agreement,
EUROJET will deliver up to 54 new EJ200 engines to the Italian Air Force as part
of the Eurofighter Tranche I replacement. A renaissance of interest in the
programme, it follows hot on the heels of the Spanish Halcón II contract
announced at the end of last year.
The contract was finalized in Rome with signatures from Air Vice Marshal (AVM)
Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of
EUROJET.
As for all EJ200 engines, production of the engine modules will be carried out
by EUROJET's four partner companies-Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero, and
Avio Aero. The Italian partner, Avio Aero, will carry out final engine assembly.
Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, expressed his enthusiasm following the signing:
"This agreement, coming so soon after the Spanish Halcon II acquisition,
underscores the strong, ongoing trust from the Nations in the EJ200 engine and
the Eurofighter platform and strengthens our European defence cooperation. The
EJ200 is a proven, world-class engine that significantly enhances the
capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon's performance, range and overall
operational efficiency. The Italian order further cements the vital partnership
between government wand industry, ensuring continued technological leadership in
defence for the Italian nation."
AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), NETMA's General Manager, added: "The new order for
Italy is yet another fantastic achievement for the Eurofighter Programme. The
order, which follows the recent signature of the Halcon II contract, marks a new
era for the Programme and demonstrates how important the Eurofighter Typhoon is
for the collective security of Europe. The EJ200 engine continues to deliver
superior performance for the Eurofighter, ensuring the aircraft has the power it
needs to secure the skies over Italy and NATO's eastern flank."
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine
flying hours.
High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
http://www.eurojet.de/media
Press contact:
Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto: r.artuso@eurojet.de |
http://www.eurojet.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/6064907
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH
