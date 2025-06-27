EUROJET signs contract to provide EJ200 Engines for the recent Italian Air Force Eurofighter Order of up to 24 Aircraft (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMTU Aero Engines AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines
    Rome, Italy (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH, the consortium behind the EJ200 engine
    that powers the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a new contract with the
    NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA). Under this agreement,
    EUROJET will deliver up to 54 new EJ200 engines to the Italian Air Force as part
    of the Eurofighter Tranche I replacement. A renaissance of interest in the
    programme, it follows hot on the heels of the Spanish Halcón II contract
    announced at the end of last year.

    The contract was finalized in Rome with signatures from Air Vice Marshal (AVM)
    Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of
    EUROJET.

    As for all EJ200 engines, production of the engine modules will be carried out
    by EUROJET's four partner companies-Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero, and
    Avio Aero. The Italian partner, Avio Aero, will carry out final engine assembly.

    Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, expressed his enthusiasm following the signing:
    "This agreement, coming so soon after the Spanish Halcon II acquisition,
    underscores the strong, ongoing trust from the Nations in the EJ200 engine and
    the Eurofighter platform and strengthens our European defence cooperation. The
    EJ200 is a proven, world-class engine that significantly enhances the
    capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon's performance, range and overall
    operational efficiency. The Italian order further cements the vital partnership
    between government wand industry, ensuring continued technological leadership in
    defence for the Italian nation."

    AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), NETMA's General Manager, added: "The new order for
    Italy is yet another fantastic achievement for the Eurofighter Programme. The
    order, which follows the recent signature of the Halcon II contract, marks a new
    era for the Programme and demonstrates how important the Eurofighter Typhoon is
    for the collective security of Europe. The EJ200 engine continues to deliver
    superior performance for the Eurofighter, ensuring the aircraft has the power it
    needs to secure the skies over Italy and NATO's eastern flank."

    ABOUT EUROJET:

    The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
    programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
    (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
    outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
    exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
    performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
    at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
    force requirements, both of today and the future.

    Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
    production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
    nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine
    flying hours.

    High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
    http://www.eurojet.de/media

    Press contact:

    Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
    EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
    Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto: r.artuso@eurojet.de |
    http://www.eurojet.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/6064907
    OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH


