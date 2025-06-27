EUROJET signs contract to provide EJ200 Engines for the recent Italian Air Force Eurofighter Order of up to 24 Aircraft (FOTO)

Rome, Italy (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH, the consortium behind the EJ200 engine

that powers the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a new contract with the

NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA). Under this agreement,

EUROJET will deliver up to 54 new EJ200 engines to the Italian Air Force as part

of the Eurofighter Tranche I replacement. A renaissance of interest in the

programme, it follows hot on the heels of the Spanish Halcón II contract

announced at the end of last year.



The contract was finalized in Rome with signatures from Air Vice Marshal (AVM)

Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of

EUROJET.





As for all EJ200 engines, production of the engine modules will be carried outby EUROJET's four partner companies-Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero, andAvio Aero. The Italian partner, Avio Aero, will carry out final engine assembly.Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, expressed his enthusiasm following the signing:"This agreement, coming so soon after the Spanish Halcon II acquisition,underscores the strong, ongoing trust from the Nations in the EJ200 engine andthe Eurofighter platform and strengthens our European defence cooperation. TheEJ200 is a proven, world-class engine that significantly enhances thecapabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon's performance, range and overalloperational efficiency. The Italian order further cements the vital partnershipbetween government wand industry, ensuring continued technological leadership indefence for the Italian nation."AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), NETMA's General Manager, added: "The new order forItaly is yet another fantastic achievement for the Eurofighter Programme. Theorder, which follows the recent signature of the Halcon II contract, marks a newera for the Programme and demonstrates how important the Eurofighter Typhoon isfor the collective security of Europe. The EJ200 engine continues to deliversuperior performance for the Eurofighter, ensuring the aircraft has the power itneeds to secure the skies over Italy and NATO's eastern flank."ABOUT EUROJET:The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engineprogramme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine representsoutstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates itsexceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedentedperformance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availabilityat competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet airforce requirements, both of today and the future.Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of ninenations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engineflying hours.High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:http://www.eurojet.de/mediaPress contact:Rose Artuso, PR and CommunicationsEUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | GermanyTel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto: r.artuso@eurojet.de |http://www.eurojet.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/6064907OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH