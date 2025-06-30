    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsTerminevorwärtsNachricht

    Events for June 30th 2025

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Monday, June 30th 2025
    COMPANY EVENTS
    10:00 DEU: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner, Annual General Meeting 10:00 DEU: Nagarro, Annual General Meeting
    15:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, ISS Stoxx Investor Day
    17:45 DEU: Mercedes-Benz, Pre-Close Call Q2

    DEU Evonik, Update Call Q2 Days 1/2

    COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED
    CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Annual General Meeting

    ECONOMIC DATA
    BGR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision
    01:50 JPN: Industrial Production 5/25 Preliminary
    03:30 CHN: PMI Manufacturing / Services
    08:00 DEU: Im- / Export prices 5/25
    08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 5/25
    08:00 SWE: Retail Sales 5/25
    08:00 DNK: Jobless Rate 5/25
    08:00 DNK: GDP Q1/25 (2nd est.)
    08:30 HUN: Producer Prices 5/25
    09:00 AUT: Producer Prices 5/25
    10:00 EUR: Money Supply M3 5/25
    10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
    11:00 ITA: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
    12:00 IRL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
    12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
    14:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
    15:45 USA: MNI Chicago PMI 6/25
