TX Group's SMG Reveals Bold Business Plans & Financial Goals

TX Group founded the Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG) in 2021, holding a 30.7% stake alongside partners Mobiliar, Ringier, and General Atlantic.

SMG announced its financial targets for the fiscal year 2025, expecting group revenue growth of 13-15% and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to the mid-50s%.

The group revenue for 2024 is projected at CHF 291 million, with a proposed dividend distribution of approximately CHF 75 million for 2025 to be paid in 2026.

SMG emphasizes its strong integration into the Swiss digital economy and its track record of profitability and growth in a competitive environment.

CEO Christoph Tonini highlighted the commitment of employees to drive performance and innovation across platforms, enhancing customer success and prioritizing user security.

TX Group, listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000, operates a network of platforms and participations, including stakes in Doodle, Zattoo, and investments in fintech through TX Ventures.

