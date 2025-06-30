Nemetschek Triumphs: MDAX IR Award & European Honors for Leadership

Nemetschek Group won the IR Award in the MDAX, securing 1st place among all MDAX companies for its Investor Relations efforts.

The awards were presented by DIRK, Extel, and WirtschaftsWoche, based on independent surveys of professionals in the capital markets.

CEO Yves Padrines ranked 3rd in the "Best CEO" category for large caps in Europe, while CFO Louise Öfverström was in the top 10 for "Best CFO."

The Investor Relations team achieved 1st place for "Best IR Team" and 3rd for "Best IR Program" in the European Technology Software sector.

The company reported a revenue growth of approximately 17% in 2024, reaching nearly EUR 996 million, with 86% of revenues being recurring.

Nemetschek Group is recognized for its commitment to transparency and innovation in investor engagement, reflecting its strong strategic direction and management leadership.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 123,15EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.642,31PKT (+0,67 %).





