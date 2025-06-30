Mutares Launches Terranor Group on Nasdaq Stockholm's Growth Market
Terranor Group AB steps into the spotlight on Nasdaq, backed by Mutares' strategic prowess and eyeing growth in the infrastructure domain.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Mutares has listed Terranor Group AB (publ) on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, marking its stock market debut.
- Terranor, a leading provider of operation and maintenance services, reported revenues of approximately EUR 285 million in 2024.
- Mutares sold 25% of Terranor's shares while retaining a 75% majority stake in the company.
- The initial trading price for Terranor shares was SEK 20.00, valuing the company at around SEK 400 million (EUR 36 million).
- Mutares has implemented a successful turnaround strategy for Terranor since its establishment as a stand-alone entity in 2020/2021, achieving a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2024.
- The company has a stable customer base and sees growth potential in the road infrastructure services market, driven by increasing public infrastructure investments.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at mutares is on 02.07.2025.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 37,25EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.487,50PKT (+0,27 %).
+0,14 %
+8,05 %
+11,31 %
+15,31 %
+11,31 %
+112,07 %
+295,95 %
+133,44 %
+27.778,79 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
