    hep global: 2024 Revenue Shifts, 2025 Growth Anticipated

    Despite a challenging 2024, hep global GmbH is poised for recovery, leveraging strategic initiatives and its seasoned expertise to navigate market uncertainties and drive future growth.

    • hep global GmbH faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024, with revenue declining from EUR 73.3 million to EUR 43.5 million due to postponed project sales.
    • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell from EUR 3.1 million to EUR -4.8 million, resulting in a consolidated loss of EUR -9.1 million for the year.
    • The company has initiated strategic countermeasures, focusing on project development in stable markets and expanding sales channels to secure long-term income.
    • For 2025, hep expects revenue to increase to between EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million, with EBIT projected to rise significantly to between EUR 5 million and EUR 15 million.
    • The USA remains a key part of hep's growth strategy despite current market uncertainties, with expectations of normalization and increased project sales in the medium term.
    • The hep solar Group has over 15 years of experience in developing and financing solar parks globally, employing over 200 people across various countries.


