hep global: 2024 Revenue Shifts, 2025 Growth Anticipated
Despite a challenging 2024, hep global GmbH is poised for recovery, leveraging strategic initiatives and its seasoned expertise to navigate market uncertainties and drive future growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- hep global GmbH faced a challenging fiscal year in 2024, with revenue declining from EUR 73.3 million to EUR 43.5 million due to postponed project sales.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell from EUR 3.1 million to EUR -4.8 million, resulting in a consolidated loss of EUR -9.1 million for the year.
- The company has initiated strategic countermeasures, focusing on project development in stable markets and expanding sales channels to secure long-term income.
- For 2025, hep expects revenue to increase to between EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million, with EBIT projected to rise significantly to between EUR 5 million and EUR 15 million.
- The USA remains a key part of hep's growth strategy despite current market uncertainties, with expectations of normalization and increased project sales in the medium term.
- The hep solar Group has over 15 years of experience in developing and financing solar parks globally, employing over 200 people across various countries.
ISIN:DE000A3H3JV5WKN:A3H3JV
