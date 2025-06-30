voestalpine AG Unveils New Capital & Dividend Strategy

voestalpine AG has approved a new capital allocation strategy to support its 2030+ corporate strategy.

The revised dividend policy will allocate 30% of earnings per share (EPS) for dividends, contingent on a leverage ratio not exceeding 2.0 after dividend payment.

A minimum dividend of EUR 0.40 per share is guaranteed regardless of earnings.

Additional distributions or share buy-backs may occur in cases of exceptionally good earnings and a favorable leverage ratio.

The new policy will be effective from the 2025/26 financial year and will not impact the proposed dividend of EUR 0.60 for the Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2025.

The dividend policy will be reviewed every four years to ensure its relevance and effectiveness.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 06.08.2025.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 24,130EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.





