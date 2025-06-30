Cybersecurity is a Boardroom Imperative
New Data Reveals Urgency for Proactive Defence
London (ots) - - Cyberattacks can cause significant financial losses,
operational downtime, and lasting damage-making cybersecurity a growing
boardroom priority.
- CEOs and executives are under increasing scrutiny from regulators, investors,
and customers to demonstrate active oversight and risk management.
- Recent findings from Horizon3.ai's (http://horizon3.ai) Cybersecurity Report
UK 2024/25 show that 62% of UK organisations that fell victim to cyberattacks
experienced downtime, with 54% facing ransom demands and 35% having their data
stolen.
- Proactive cybersecurity measures, such as continuous penetration testing, are
essential for staying ahead of evolving cyber threats and safeguarding
organisations from costly breaches.
Cyberattacks today have consequences that extend far beyond temporary
disruption. As recent large-scale breaches in the retail sector have
demonstrated, a single incident can trigger widespread operational outages,
severe financial losses, and long-lasting reputational damage. With the scale
and sophistication of these attacks continuing to grow, the pressure on
executive leadership is mounting. CEOs, board members, and senior
decision-makers are now expected-by regulators, stakeholders and customers
alike-to take a more proactive role in managing cyber risk and ensuring their
organisations are prepared to respond effectively.
"As attacks become more relentless, automated, and difficult to detect-and as
regulatory expectations intensify-the responsibility of business leaders to
protect sensitive systems and data has never been more urgent," said Keith
Poyser, Vice President for EMEA at cybersecurity company Horizon3.ai
(http://horizon3.ai) .
The Economic Shockwaves of Cyberattacks
According to the Cybersecurity Report UK 2024/25 by Horizon3.ai, which surveyed
150 organisations across the United Kingdom, nearly two-thirds reported
experiencing at least one cyberattack in the past year. Among those affected,
62% suffered outages or downtime, 54% faced ransom demands, 42% experienced
disruption to business operations, and 35% had data stolen-underscoring the
wide-ranging and severe consequences of cyber incidents that contribute directly
to rising financial costs.
Recent attacks on major UK retailers such as Co-op and M&S illustrate the
real-world impact of these trends. In a public statement, the UK Cyber
Monitoring Centre (https://cybermonitoringcentre.com/2025/06/20/cyber-monitoring
-centre-statement-on-ransomware-incidents-in-the-retail-sector-june-2025/)
classified these incidents as "Category 2 systemic events". The breaches are
estimated to have caused combined losses of up to GBP440 million, including
