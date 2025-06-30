New Data Reveals Urgency for Proactive Defence

London (ots) - - Cyberattacks can cause significant financial losses,

operational downtime, and lasting damage-making cybersecurity a growing

boardroom priority.



- CEOs and executives are under increasing scrutiny from regulators, investors,

and customers to demonstrate active oversight and risk management.





- Recent findings from Horizon3.ai's (http://horizon3.ai) Cybersecurity ReportUK 2024/25 show that 62% of UK organisations that fell victim to cyberattacksexperienced downtime, with 54% facing ransom demands and 35% having their datastolen.- Proactive cybersecurity measures, such as continuous penetration testing, areessential for staying ahead of evolving cyber threats and safeguardingorganisations from costly breaches.Cyberattacks today have consequences that extend far beyond temporarydisruption. As recent large-scale breaches in the retail sector havedemonstrated, a single incident can trigger widespread operational outages,severe financial losses, and long-lasting reputational damage. With the scaleand sophistication of these attacks continuing to grow, the pressure onexecutive leadership is mounting. CEOs, board members, and seniordecision-makers are now expected-by regulators, stakeholders and customersalike-to take a more proactive role in managing cyber risk and ensuring theirorganisations are prepared to respond effectively."As attacks become more relentless, automated, and difficult to detect-and asregulatory expectations intensify-the responsibility of business leaders toprotect sensitive systems and data has never been more urgent," said KeithPoyser, Vice President for EMEA at cybersecurity company Horizon3.ai(http://horizon3.ai) .The Economic Shockwaves of CyberattacksAccording to the Cybersecurity Report UK 2024/25 by Horizon3.ai, which surveyed150 organisations across the United Kingdom, nearly two-thirds reportedexperiencing at least one cyberattack in the past year. Among those affected,62% suffered outages or downtime, 54% faced ransom demands, 42% experienceddisruption to business operations, and 35% had data stolen-underscoring thewide-ranging and severe consequences of cyber incidents that contribute directlyto rising financial costs.Recent attacks on major UK retailers such as Co-op and M&S illustrate thereal-world impact of these trends. In a public statement, the UK CyberMonitoring Centre (https://cybermonitoringcentre.com/2025/06/20/cyber-monitoring-centre-statement-on-ransomware-incidents-in-the-retail-sector-june-2025/)classified these incidents as "Category 2 systemic events". The breaches areestimated to have caused combined losses of up to GBP440 million, including