Circus SE Unveils 2024 Report, Celebrating R&D Milestone
Circus SE's 2024 Annual Report heralds a new era of innovation and industrial prowess, as they lead the charge in AI-powered robotics for food and defense, setting the stage for a prosperous future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Circus SE published its 2024 Annual Report, marking the completion of the R&D phase and a successful year in industrializing the CA-1 robot.
- The company transitioned from R&D to initial commercial deployments, with the CA-1 robot now in scalable serial production in partnership with Celestica.
- Circus SE is the first company to deliver AI-powered robotics for food production at an industrial scale, with deliveries of the CA-1 scheduled for fall 2025.
- A second product line, the CA-M, was developed for military applications and received full accreditation as a supplier for U.S. government agencies in June 2025.
- No revenue was generated in 2024 due to the R&D phase, but initial revenues are expected in 2025 from clients in mobility and retail sectors.
- Circus SE anticipates recurring software revenues from Q4 2025 and earlier-than-expected revenues from the defense division within the current financial year.
