100 Years of DEKRA
Safety in a Changing World / Expert Organization Celebrates Centennial (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - Today, June 30, 2025, DEKRA celebrates its 100th anniversary -
with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle
inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and
digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the
major challenges of our time - in line with its anniversary motto: "Securing the
Future."
DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the "Deutscher
Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein" (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association)
- at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission:
voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A
century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization
with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries - all pursuing one clear goal:
enabling safety and trust in a changing world.
with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle
inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and
digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the
major challenges of our time - in line with its anniversary motto: "Securing the
Future."
DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the "Deutscher
Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein" (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association)
- at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission:
voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A
century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization
with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries - all pursuing one clear goal:
enabling safety and trust in a changing world.
What began in 1925 with vehicle inspections has grown into a comprehensive
portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies.
DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. "Safety
is not static - it evolves with the world we live in," says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz.
"Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation - mobility,
digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - with expertise,
responsibility, and foresight."
Shaping Germany - Expanding Globally
DEKRA's history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle
inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in
their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and
research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and
Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) - the latter with
the aim of learning from data.
After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former
East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in
the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international
markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then,
DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy - while maintaining strong roots
in its home market of Germany.
Read full version
http://www.dekra.com/en/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
+49.711.7861-1360
+49.711.7861-741360
mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6066003
OTS: DEKRA SE
portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies.
DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. "Safety
is not static - it evolves with the world we live in," says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz.
"Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation - mobility,
digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - with expertise,
responsibility, and foresight."
Shaping Germany - Expanding Globally
DEKRA's history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle
inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in
their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and
research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and
Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) - the latter with
the aim of learning from data.
After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former
East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in
the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international
markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then,
DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy - while maintaining strong roots
in its home market of Germany.
Read full version
http://www.dekra.com/en/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world/
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
+49.711.7861-1360
+49.711.7861-741360
mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6066003
OTS: DEKRA SE
Autor folgen