    100 Years of DEKRA

    Safety in a Changing World / Expert Organization Celebrates Centennial (FOTO)

    Stuttgart (ots) - Today, June 30, 2025, DEKRA celebrates its 100th anniversary -
    with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle
    inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and
    digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the
    major challenges of our time - in line with its anniversary motto: "Securing the
    Future."

    DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the "Deutscher
    Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein" (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association)
    - at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission:
    voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A
    century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization
    with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries - all pursuing one clear goal:
    enabling safety and trust in a changing world.

    What began in 1925 with vehicle inspections has grown into a comprehensive
    portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies.
    DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. "Safety
    is not static - it evolves with the world we live in," says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz.
    "Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation - mobility,
    digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - with expertise,
    responsibility, and foresight."

    Shaping Germany - Expanding Globally

    DEKRA's history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle
    inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in
    their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and
    research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and
    Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) - the latter with
    the aim of learning from data.

    After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former
    East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in
    the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international
    markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then,
    DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy - while maintaining strong roots
    in its home market of Germany.

    http://www.dekra.com/en/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world/

    Contact:

    Marie Hertfelder
    +49.711.7861-1360
    +49.711.7861-741360
    mailto:marie.hertfelder@dekra.com

    http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/6066003
    DEKRA SE




