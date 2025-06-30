Safety in a Changing World / Expert Organization Celebrates Centennial (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - Today, June 30, 2025, DEKRA celebrates its 100th anniversary -

with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle

inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and

digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the

major challenges of our time - in line with its anniversary motto: "Securing the

Future."



DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the "Deutscher

Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein" (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association)

- at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission:

voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A

century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization

with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries - all pursuing one clear goal:

enabling safety and trust in a changing world.





What began in 1925 with vehicle inspections has grown into a comprehensive

portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies.

DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. "Safety

is not static - it evolves with the world we live in," says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz.

"Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation - mobility,

digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability - with expertise,

responsibility, and foresight."



Shaping Germany - Expanding Globally



DEKRA's history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle

inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in

their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and

research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and

Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) - the latter with

the aim of learning from data.



After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former

East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in

the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international

markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then,

DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy - while maintaining strong roots

in its home market of Germany.



