Viromed Medical: Dynamic Growth Forecast for 2025-2026!

Viromed Medical AG expects significant revenue growth, from EUR 1.37 million in 2024 to EUR 8-10 million in 2025 and approximately EUR 80 million in 2026.

The company's 2025 revenue will mainly come from the newly acquired Pharmedix GmbH, while new products ViroCAP and PulmoPlas will drive growth in 2026.

Viromed's low revenue in 2024 was due to the termination of its cooperation with terraplasma medical GmbH.

Viromed has already more than doubled its 2024 revenue in the first half of 2025, and ViroCAP is expected to be delivered to customers from September 2025.

Viromed Medical AG focuses on the development and distribution of medical products, particularly cold plasma technology, and aims to expand its use in medicine.

The company is listed on the stock exchange since October 2022 and operates primarily in the DACH region and beyond.

The price of Viromed Medical at the time of the news was 4,6000EUR and was up +9,00 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,61 % since publication.





