beaconsmind: swissnet Group Unveils FY 2024 Financials & Report

Swissnet Group published its audited financial statements and management report for FY 2024, prepared in accordance with IFRS and reported in Swiss francs.

The FY 2024 financials do not include the newly acquired companies Swissnet AG, Swissnet ICT, and Lokalee, which were consolidated from January 2025.

Audited financial reports for Swissnet AG and Swissnet ICT pre-acquisition are available for transparency, along with a proforma bridge reflecting the current group status.

Key financials for FY 2024 show a revenue increase of 112% to 13,066 TSD CHF, with significant growth in hardware (270%) and SaaS (55%) segments.

The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots, serving various sectors including retail and healthcare.

Swissnet Group is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment, offering cloud-based technologies to enhance omnichannel strategies.

The next important date, The translation of "Jahresabschluss FY2024" to English is "Annual Financial Statement FY2024.", at beaconsmind is on 30.06.2025.

The price of beaconsmind at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.





