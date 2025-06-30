Takeover Board's Crucial Decision on Ammann & Mikron Restructuring

Mikron Holding AG is undergoing a restructuring involving the acquisition of shares by Rudolf Maag through Ammann Group Holding AG, followed by a spin-off to AFC Beteiligungen AG.

The Swiss Takeover Board (ToB) has issued a declaratory ruling stating that these transactions do not require a public offer to Mikron shareholders.

Shareholders holding at least three percent of voting rights can file an objection to the ToB's decision within five trading days.

Mikron Group specializes in automation solutions, machining systems, and cutting tools, serving various industries including pharmaceuticals and automotive.

The company has over 100 years of experience and operates globally with production sites in multiple countries, including the USA and China.

Mikron Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and employs approximately 1,590 people.

