HomeToGo: Standalone Guidance Amid Interhome Deal Delay

HomeToGo SE has adjusted its financial guidance for FY 2025 due to a confirmed delay in the acquisition of Interhome.

The Swiss Competition Commission is conducting an in-depth investigation related to the acquisition of Hotelplan Group, affecting the timeline for HomeToGo's acquisition.

HomeToGo now expects to complete the Interhome acquisition by the end of September 2025, four months later than initially planned.

The company has revised its standalone financial expectations for FY 2025, projecting Booking Revenues of over €270M, IFRS Revenues of over €230M, and Adjusted EBITDA of over €19M.

HomeToGo remains confident in its mid-term growth trajectory and expects significant growth in FY 2026, with Booking Revenues projected to exceed €400M.

The company anticipates positive Free Cash Flow for FY 2025 on a standalone basis, despite the delay in the Interhome acquisition.

The next important date, "Q2 2025 Financial Results and Earnings Call", at HomeToGo is on 14.08.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,5125EUR and was up +9,40 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,42 % since publication.






