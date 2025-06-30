aap Implantate Triumphs in 2024 Amidst Tough Market Conditions
aap Implantate AG closed 2024 triumphantly, boosting EBITDA and sales amidst challenges, while paving the way for future innovations and growth.
- aap Implantate AG successfully closed the financial year 2024 with significant improvements in Group EBITDA from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -0.85 million.
- The company achieved a 6% sales growth in 2024, amounting to EUR 12.2 million, aligning with the trauma market average despite a challenging economic environment.
- The EMEA region remains the largest sales region for aap, accounting for 52% of sales, with notable growth in Spain/Portugal (32%) and South Africa (51%).
- aap achieved important milestones, including the successful MDR certification, settlement of a legal dispute, and US market approval for the HBS screw system.
- The LATAM region showed strong growth, particularly in Mexico (13%) and Brazil (35%), driven by distributor investments in new customer equipment.
- The company is well-positioned for 2025, with plans to continue growth and innovation, particularly in antibacterial-coated implants, forecasting sales between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 14.0 million.
