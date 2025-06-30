    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaap Implantate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu aap Implantate
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    aap Implantate Triumphs in 2024 Amidst Tough Market Conditions

    aap Implantate AG closed 2024 triumphantly, boosting EBITDA and sales amidst challenges, while paving the way for future innovations and growth.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • aap Implantate AG successfully closed the financial year 2024 with significant improvements in Group EBITDA from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -0.85 million.
    • The company achieved a 6% sales growth in 2024, amounting to EUR 12.2 million, aligning with the trauma market average despite a challenging economic environment.
    • The EMEA region remains the largest sales region for aap, accounting for 52% of sales, with notable growth in Spain/Portugal (32%) and South Africa (51%).
    • aap achieved important milestones, including the successful MDR certification, settlement of a legal dispute, and US market approval for the HBS screw system.
    • The LATAM region showed strong growth, particularly in Mexico (13%) and Brazil (35%), driven by distributor investments in new customer equipment.
    • The company is well-positioned for 2025, with plans to continue growth and innovation, particularly in antibacterial-coated implants, forecasting sales between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 14.0 million.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,6250EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
