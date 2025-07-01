Join LECLANCHE's AGM on August 5, 2025, at 10 AM Swiss Time!
This meeting could be a turning point for Leclanché SA, as it seeks shareholder approval for crucial financial and strategic shifts.
- Leclanché SA will hold its Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2025, at 10:00 am Swiss Time in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.
- The Board of Directors proposes converting CHF 18.0 million of debt into shares to improve the company's balance sheet.
- Key agenda items include the approval of the Annual Report 2024, discharge of the Board of Directors, elections for the Board, and financial restructuring measures.
- The company is over-indebted and plans to convert existing debt into equity through an ordinary capital increase, subject to shareholder approval.
- Proposed maximum compensation for the Board of Directors is CHF 600,000, and for the Executive Committee, it is CHF 2,350,000 for the financial year 2026.
- The company intends to change its corporate name from LECLANCHE SA to Leclanché SA to standardize branding across its group companies.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.
