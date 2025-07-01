congatec seizes major share in Kontron's JUMPtec

Congatec acquires a 96% stake in Kontron's subsidiary JUMPtec through a capital increase and acquires subsidiaries in the USA and Malaysia.

The strategic partnership between Kontron and congatec aims to strengthen their technological portfolio and global manufacturing capabilities.

Kontron anticipates a profit from deconsolidation in the double-digit million range in Q2 2025.

The transactions are expected to generate cash inflows of over EUR 100 million for Kontron, with an EBITDA increase of EUR 50-70 million in Q2 2025.

JUMPtec generated sales of approximately EUR 90 million in 2024.

Kontron has been producing COMs for congatec since May 2025, benefiting from global manufacturing advantages in cost, delivery, and geopolitical challenges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Kontron is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 24,930EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.579,91PKT (+0,80 %).





