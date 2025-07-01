Award-Winning Self-Service Registration
DERMALOG Sets New Standards for Security and Efficiency (FOTO)
Hamburg, Germany (ots) - The German Design Council has once again honored
outstanding innovations in Berlin. Among the award recipients: DERMALOG
Identification Systems GmbH, recognized for its Self Registration Kiosk
featuring the integrated all-in-one VF1 scanner - a solution setting new
benchmarks for digital security and seamless enrollment processes.
With its Self Registration Kiosk and all-in-one VF1 scanner, DERMALOG has
developed a compact solution that integrates every step of a biometric
registration process. The system has now been honored with the German Innovation
Award 2025 by the expert jury of the German Design Council.
outstanding innovations in Berlin. Among the award recipients: DERMALOG
Identification Systems GmbH, recognized for its Self Registration Kiosk
featuring the integrated all-in-one VF1 scanner - a solution setting new
benchmarks for digital security and seamless enrollment processes.
With its Self Registration Kiosk and all-in-one VF1 scanner, DERMALOG has
developed a compact solution that integrates every step of a biometric
registration process. The system has now been honored with the German Innovation
Award 2025 by the expert jury of the German Design Council.
At the heart of the system is the unique VF1 scanner - the only device worldwide
that captures both fingerprints and ID documents using a single scanning
surface. This is complemented by an intelligent camera system for facial image
capture. With its intuitive user interface and high processing speed, the kiosk
is especially suited for high-traffic environments such as airports, large-scale
events and government facilities.
"Our goal was to develop a solution that makes the registration process more
convenient, faster and more secure for everyone involved," says DERMALOG CEO
Günther Mull. "With the Self Registration Kiosk, we offer a state-of-the-art
platform for digital identity verification that enhances user convenience while
significantly streamlining workflows."
The award-winning kiosk combines advanced biometric technology with automated
data capture and intelligent document verification. It reduces manual
processing, accelerates registration and ensures that both identity documents
and biometric features are captured accurately and spoof-resistant. This makes
the system a powerful tool in the fight against identity fraud, setting new
standards for secure and efficient check-ins in high-demand settings.
Press Contact DERMALOG:
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6067081
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
that captures both fingerprints and ID documents using a single scanning
surface. This is complemented by an intelligent camera system for facial image
capture. With its intuitive user interface and high processing speed, the kiosk
is especially suited for high-traffic environments such as airports, large-scale
events and government facilities.
"Our goal was to develop a solution that makes the registration process more
convenient, faster and more secure for everyone involved," says DERMALOG CEO
Günther Mull. "With the Self Registration Kiosk, we offer a state-of-the-art
platform for digital identity verification that enhances user convenience while
significantly streamlining workflows."
The award-winning kiosk combines advanced biometric technology with automated
data capture and intelligent document verification. It reduces manual
processing, accelerates registration and ensures that both identity documents
and biometric features are captured accurately and spoof-resistant. This makes
the system a powerful tool in the fight against identity fraud, setting new
standards for secure and efficient check-ins in high-demand settings.
Press Contact DERMALOG:
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
mailto:info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
http://www.dermalog.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/6067081
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Autor folgen