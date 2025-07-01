DERMALOG Sets New Standards for Security and Efficiency (FOTO)

Hamburg, Germany (ots) - The German Design Council has once again honored

outstanding innovations in Berlin. Among the award recipients: DERMALOG

Identification Systems GmbH, recognized for its Self Registration Kiosk

featuring the integrated all-in-one VF1 scanner - a solution setting new

benchmarks for digital security and seamless enrollment processes.



With its Self Registration Kiosk and all-in-one VF1 scanner, DERMALOG has

developed a compact solution that integrates every step of a biometric

registration process. The system has now been honored with the German Innovation

Award 2025 by the expert jury of the German Design Council.





At the heart of the system is the unique VF1 scanner - the only device worldwide

that captures both fingerprints and ID documents using a single scanning

surface. This is complemented by an intelligent camera system for facial image

capture. With its intuitive user interface and high processing speed, the kiosk

is especially suited for high-traffic environments such as airports, large-scale

events and government facilities.



"Our goal was to develop a solution that makes the registration process more

convenient, faster and more secure for everyone involved," says DERMALOG CEO

Günther Mull. "With the Self Registration Kiosk, we offer a state-of-the-art

platform for digital identity verification that enhances user convenience while

significantly streamlining workflows."



The award-winning kiosk combines advanced biometric technology with automated

data capture and intelligent document verification. It reduces manual

processing, accelerates registration and ensures that both identity documents

and biometric features are captured accurately and spoof-resistant. This makes

the system a powerful tool in the fight against identity fraud, setting new

standards for secure and efficient check-ins in high-demand settings.



Press Contact DERMALOG:



Sven Böckler

Media Relations

mailto:info@dermalog.com

Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0

http://www.dermalog.com



