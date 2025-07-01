DERMALOG Sets New Standards for Security and Efficiency (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Hamburg, Germany (ots) - The German Design Council has once again honored
    outstanding innovations in Berlin. Among the award recipients: DERMALOG
    Identification Systems GmbH, recognized for its Self Registration Kiosk
    featuring the integrated all-in-one VF1 scanner - a solution setting new
    benchmarks for digital security and seamless enrollment processes.

    With its Self Registration Kiosk and all-in-one VF1 scanner, DERMALOG has
    developed a compact solution that integrates every step of a biometric
    registration process. The system has now been honored with the German Innovation
    Award 2025 by the expert jury of the German Design Council.

    At the heart of the system is the unique VF1 scanner - the only device worldwide
    that captures both fingerprints and ID documents using a single scanning
    surface. This is complemented by an intelligent camera system for facial image
    capture. With its intuitive user interface and high processing speed, the kiosk
    is especially suited for high-traffic environments such as airports, large-scale
    events and government facilities.

    "Our goal was to develop a solution that makes the registration process more
    convenient, faster and more secure for everyone involved," says DERMALOG CEO
    Günther Mull. "With the Self Registration Kiosk, we offer a state-of-the-art
    platform for digital identity verification that enhances user convenience while
    significantly streamlining workflows."

    The award-winning kiosk combines advanced biometric technology with automated
    data capture and intelligent document verification. It reduces manual
    processing, accelerates registration and ensures that both identity documents
    and biometric features are captured accurately and spoof-resistant. This makes
    the system a powerful tool in the fight against identity fraud, setting new
    standards for secure and efficient check-ins in high-demand settings.

