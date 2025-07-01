Join Verve Group's Hybrid Capital Markets Day 2025 on Aug 19!

Verve Group SE is hosting a hybrid Capital Markets Day (CMD) on August 19, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST in Stockholm.

The event will take place at the Hotel At Six and will include live presentations and an interactive webcast.

CEO Remco Westermann and CFO Christian Duus will present the company's operational business development and answer questions during a Q&A session.

Expert sessions will focus on trends in ID-less advertising and the use of artificial intelligence in digital advertising.

Verve Group aims to provide insights into its current position and future potential in the advertising technology industry.

The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33% over the past four years, reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,5190EUR and was up +1,16 % compared with the previous day.





