Join Verve Group's Hybrid Capital Markets Day 2025 on Aug 19!

Verve Group SE's hybrid Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2025, promises a deep dive into the future of advertising technology, with expert insights and strategic discussions.
- Verve Group SE is hosting a hybrid Capital Markets Day (CMD) on August 19, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST in Stockholm.
- The event will take place at the Hotel At Six and will include live presentations and an interactive webcast.
- CEO Remco Westermann and CFO Christian Duus will present the company's operational business development and answer questions during a Q&A session.
- Expert sessions will focus on trends in ID-less advertising and the use of artificial intelligence in digital advertising.
- Verve Group aims to provide insights into its current position and future potential in the advertising technology industry.
- The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33% over the past four years, reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%.
