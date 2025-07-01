dpa group reports moderate decline in turnover in 2024, parent company saw growth and stable profit - Successful investments in AI expertise (FOTO)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Annual report 2024

Hamburg (ots) - The dpa group saw a mixed financial year in 2024: At the group

level, dpa reported a moderate decline in turnover, while the parent company

Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH grew and generated a stable profit. Group turnover

fell to 161.5 million euros (2023: 165.9 million euros). This was mainly due to

the end of the extensive projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast,

dpa GmbH increased its turnover to 105.5 million euros (previous year: 104.3

million euros). The net profit remained at a good level of 1.4 million euros

(2023: also 1.4 million euros). Germany's largest news agency announced this

today at its 76th shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.





"Overall, dpa can look back on a successful year," said dpa CEO Peter Kropsch."Despite difficult economic conditions, we achieved growth in turnover in ourcore business and maintained our earnings. In addition, we invested heavily inthe future technology of AI, established an AI team and are already successfullymarketing our first products. At the group level, the decline in thepandemic-related project business, which was mainly located in dpa's mecomsubsidiary, could not be fully offset."The subsidiaries of dpa achieved remarkable results in their respective areas.For example, news aktuell, which specialises in PR services, once again made thelargest contribution to the success of the dpa group. The image subsidiary dpaPicture-Alliance succeeded in significantly increasing sales and profits in ahighly competitive market. Despite extensive internal restructuring, dpa-infocomonce again achieved a very good result with its data products. As in previousyears, the subsidiaries thus represent a key pillar of the dpa group's positiveperformance."With the end of the traffic-light coalition, the US election campaign and theongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, we have coped impressively well with anextremely intense year in the news. The journalistic strength and quality of theagency have once again proven their worth," said dpa Editor-in-chief SvenGösmann. "With the rollout of our multimedia production system Rubix and ourfocus on developing our video offering, we have successfully advanced ourdigital first strategy."Focus on innovation and digital transformationIn 2024 dpa focused on technological innovations. In collaboration with the