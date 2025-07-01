dpa group reports moderate decline in turnover in 2024, parent company saw growth and stable profit - Successful investments in AI expertise (FOTO)
Annual report 2024
https://ots.de/HcsUgm
Hamburg (ots) - The dpa group saw a mixed financial year in 2024: At the group
level, dpa reported a moderate decline in turnover, while the parent company
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH grew and generated a stable profit. Group turnover
fell to 161.5 million euros (2023: 165.9 million euros). This was mainly due to
the end of the extensive projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast,
dpa GmbH increased its turnover to 105.5 million euros (previous year: 104.3
million euros). The net profit remained at a good level of 1.4 million euros
(2023: also 1.4 million euros). Germany's largest news agency announced this
today at its 76th shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.
"Overall, dpa can look back on a successful year," said dpa CEO Peter Kropsch.
"Despite difficult economic conditions, we achieved growth in turnover in our
core business and maintained our earnings. In addition, we invested heavily in
the future technology of AI, established an AI team and are already successfully
marketing our first products. At the group level, the decline in the
pandemic-related project business, which was mainly located in dpa's mecom
subsidiary, could not be fully offset."
The subsidiaries of dpa achieved remarkable results in their respective areas.
For example, news aktuell, which specialises in PR services, once again made the
largest contribution to the success of the dpa group. The image subsidiary dpa
Picture-Alliance succeeded in significantly increasing sales and profits in a
highly competitive market. Despite extensive internal restructuring, dpa-infocom
once again achieved a very good result with its data products. As in previous
years, the subsidiaries thus represent a key pillar of the dpa group's positive
performance.
"With the end of the traffic-light coalition, the US election campaign and the
ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, we have coped impressively well with an
extremely intense year in the news. The journalistic strength and quality of the
agency have once again proven their worth," said dpa Editor-in-chief Sven
Gösmann. "With the rollout of our multimedia production system Rubix and our
focus on developing our video offering, we have successfully advanced our
digital first strategy."
Focus on innovation and digital transformation
In 2024 dpa focused on technological innovations. In collaboration with the
Focus on innovation and digital transformation
In 2024 dpa focused on technological innovations. In collaboration with the
