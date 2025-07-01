BayWa AG Sets Share Price at €2.79 in Capital Increase Plan

BayWa AG has set the subscription price for a cash capital increase at EUR 2.79 per new share as part of its restructuring plan.

The company's share capital will increase from EUR 92.5 million to up to EUR 277.5 million by issuing up to 72.3 million new shares.

Shareholders can subscribe to new shares at a ratio of 1 old share to 2 new shares, with the capital increase executed in two tranches.

The first tranche allows only anchor shareholders to subscribe for up to 44.9 million new shares, with a total subscription price commitment of EUR 125 million.

The second tranche will be open to all other shareholders, with a subscription period expected to begin in mid-October 2025, also at EUR 2.79 per share.

Any unsubscribed shares from the second tranche will be offered to institutional investors, and all new shares will be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BayWa is on 10.07.2025.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 8,9100EUR and was down -1,16 % compared with the previous day.





