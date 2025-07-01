    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Merz stellt sich hinter Söders 'Iron Dome'-Idee

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Merz unterstützt Söders Forderung nach Iron Dome.
    • Schutzschirm für ganz Deutschland, nicht nur Berlin.
    • Konzept umfasst 2.000 Abfangraketen und Satelliten.
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz hat sich hinter die Forderung von CSU-Chef Markus Söder gestellt, einen "Iron Dome" (Eisenkuppel) zur Abwehr von Luftangriffen für ganz Deutschland aufzubauen. Dies sei "unsere gemeinsame Überzeugung", sagte der CDU-Chef in der ARD-Sendung "Maischberger".

    Söder hatte erst vor wenigen Tagen wieder für einen "Iron Dome" geworben - "nicht nur für Berlin, wie manche gefordert haben, sondern für ganz Deutschland". Diese Idee ist in einem umfassenden Konzept zur Stärkung der Verteidigungsfähigkeit Deutschlands enthalten, das die CSU bereits im Februar vorgelegt hat.

    Danach soll der Schutzschirm gegen Raketen- und Luftangriffe mit insgesamt 2.000 Abfangraketen diverser Bauart und neuen Militärsatelliten aufgebaut werden./mfi/DP/stw

    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
