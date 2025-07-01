    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGM Sets Stage for Growth

    SNP's AGM on July 1, 2025, was a milestone event, approving a major agreement with Carlyle and welcoming new board members, as the company eyes future growth with a strong global presence.

    • SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE held its Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2025, with around 82% of share capital represented.
    • A control and profit transfer agreement with Carlyle Group was approved by over 97% of the votes.
    • Thorsten Grenz and Karl Benedikt Biesinger stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned.
    • New members Willi Westenberger and Michael Wand were elected to the Supervisory Board, with Westenberger becoming Chairman and Wand the Deputy Chairman.
    • CEO Jens Amail expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members and welcomed the new members, emphasizing future growth with Carlyle.
    • SNP generated revenues of €254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year and serves over 3,000 customers globally, including major companies in the DAX 40 and Fortune 500.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 31.07.2025.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 71,50EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the previous day.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    -0,85 %
    0,00 %
    -2,77 %
    +3,24 %
    +48,41 %
    +181,93 %
    +51,13 %
    +434,78 %
    +216,93 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGM Sets Stage for Growth SNP's AGM on July 1, 2025, was a milestone event, approving a major agreement with Carlyle and welcoming new board members, as the company eyes future growth with a strong global presence.