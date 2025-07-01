SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGM Sets Stage for Growth

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE held its Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2025, with around 82% of share capital represented.

A control and profit transfer agreement with Carlyle Group was approved by over 97% of the votes.

Thorsten Grenz and Karl Benedikt Biesinger stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned.

New members Willi Westenberger and Michael Wand were elected to the Supervisory Board, with Westenberger becoming Chairman and Wand the Deputy Chairman.

CEO Jens Amail expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members and welcomed the new members, emphasizing future growth with Carlyle.

SNP generated revenues of €254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year and serves over 3,000 customers globally, including major companies in the DAX 40 and Fortune 500.

