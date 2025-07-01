SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGM Sets Stage for Growth
SNP's AGM on July 1, 2025, was a milestone event, approving a major agreement with Carlyle and welcoming new board members, as the company eyes future growth with a strong global presence.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE held its Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2025, with around 82% of share capital represented.
- A control and profit transfer agreement with Carlyle Group was approved by over 97% of the votes.
- Thorsten Grenz and Karl Benedikt Biesinger stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned.
- New members Willi Westenberger and Michael Wand were elected to the Supervisory Board, with Westenberger becoming Chairman and Wand the Deputy Chairman.
- CEO Jens Amail expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members and welcomed the new members, emphasizing future growth with Carlyle.
- SNP generated revenues of €254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year and serves over 3,000 customers globally, including major companies in the DAX 40 and Fortune 500.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 31.07.2025.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 71,50EUR and was up +1,13 % compared with the
previous day.
