Galenica Enters Diagnostics by Acquiring Labor Team
Galenica AG's acquisition of Labor Team Group signals a strategic leap into diagnostics, enhancing services for physicians and pharmacies while promising innovative healthcare solutions in Switzerland.
- Galenica AG is acquiring Labor Team Group, a leading Swiss diagnostic service provider, to enter the diagnostics business.
- The acquisition will enhance Galenica's offerings in the physicians segment and allow for additional pharmacy services in diagnostics.
- Labor Team Group had combined net sales of CHF 114 million in 2024 and holds an 8% market share in Switzerland's private laboratory market.
- The transaction requires approval from the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.
- Labor Team will operate as an independent business unit within Galenica, maintaining its current management and structure.
- The acquisition aims to strengthen healthcare services in Switzerland by developing innovative diagnostic laboratory services for patients.
