    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGalenica AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Galenica
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Galenica Enters Diagnostics by Acquiring Labor Team

    Galenica AG's acquisition of Labor Team Group signals a strategic leap into diagnostics, enhancing services for physicians and pharmacies while promising innovative healthcare solutions in Switzerland.

    Galenica Enters Diagnostics by Acquiring Labor Team
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Galenica AG is acquiring Labor Team Group, a leading Swiss diagnostic service provider, to enter the diagnostics business.
    • The acquisition will enhance Galenica's offerings in the physicians segment and allow for additional pharmacy services in diagnostics.
    • Labor Team Group had combined net sales of CHF 114 million in 2024 and holds an 8% market share in Switzerland's private laboratory market.
    • The transaction requires approval from the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.
    • Labor Team will operate as an independent business unit within Galenica, maintaining its current management and structure.
    • The acquisition aims to strengthen healthcare services in Switzerland by developing innovative diagnostic laboratory services for patients.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 07.08.2025.


    Galenica

    +0,21 %
    +1,97 %
    +3,54 %
    +14,33 %
    +24,55 %
    +27,67 %
    +47,19 %
    +138,28 %
    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Galenica Enters Diagnostics by Acquiring Labor Team Galenica AG's acquisition of Labor Team Group signals a strategic leap into diagnostics, enhancing services for physicians and pharmacies while promising innovative healthcare solutions in Switzerland.