SoftwareONE & Crayon Unite: A New Era in Global Cloud Solutions

SoftwareOne has successfully completed the acquisition of Crayon, combining two leading global providers of software and cloud solutions, with a total revenue of approximately CHF 1.6 billion and 13,000 employees across over 70 countries.

The settlement of the acquisition offer was completed on July 2, 2025, with Crayon shareholders receiving NOK 69 in cash and 0.8233 newly issued SoftwareOne shares per Crayon share.

Trading of SoftwareOne shares on Euronext Oslo Børs will commence on July 3, 2025, following the secondary listing.

The integration process of the two companies will officially start immediately, with a focus on synergy targets and maintaining customer relationships.

SoftwareOne has identified potential cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million per annum within 18 months of the acquisition's completion.

The combined entity will operate under the SoftwareOne brand, while Crayon's brand will remain active during a transition period to ensure continuity for customers and employees.

The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 8,2250EUR and was down -2,00 % compared with the previous day.






