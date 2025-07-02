    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSoftwareONE Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SoftwareONE Holding
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SoftwareONE & Crayon Unite: A New Era in Global Cloud Solutions

    SoftwareOne's acquisition of Crayon marks a new era in the software and cloud solutions sector, promising innovation and growth on a global scale.

    SoftwareONE & Crayon Unite: A New Era in Global Cloud Solutions
    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne has successfully completed the acquisition of Crayon, combining two leading global providers of software and cloud solutions, with a total revenue of approximately CHF 1.6 billion and 13,000 employees across over 70 countries.
    • The settlement of the acquisition offer was completed on July 2, 2025, with Crayon shareholders receiving NOK 69 in cash and 0.8233 newly issued SoftwareOne shares per Crayon share.
    • Trading of SoftwareOne shares on Euronext Oslo Børs will commence on July 3, 2025, following the secondary listing.
    • The integration process of the two companies will officially start immediately, with a focus on synergy targets and maintaining customer relationships.
    • SoftwareOne has identified potential cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million per annum within 18 months of the acquisition's completion.
    • The combined entity will operate under the SoftwareOne brand, while Crayon's brand will remain active during a transition period to ensure continuity for customers and employees.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 21.08.2025.

    The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 8,2250EUR and was down -2,00 % compared with the previous day.


    SoftwareONE Holding

    -2,38 %
    +2,77 %
    +4,75 %
    +9,51 %
    -57,83 %
    -41,27 %
    -60,40 %
    -54,23 %
    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SoftwareONE & Crayon Unite: A New Era in Global Cloud Solutions SoftwareOne's acquisition of Crayon marks a new era in the software and cloud solutions sector, promising innovation and growth on a global scale.