SoftwareONE & Crayon Unite: A New Era in Global Cloud Solutions
SoftwareOne's acquisition of Crayon marks a new era in the software and cloud solutions sector, promising innovation and growth on a global scale.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- SoftwareOne has successfully completed the acquisition of Crayon, combining two leading global providers of software and cloud solutions, with a total revenue of approximately CHF 1.6 billion and 13,000 employees across over 70 countries.
- The settlement of the acquisition offer was completed on July 2, 2025, with Crayon shareholders receiving NOK 69 in cash and 0.8233 newly issued SoftwareOne shares per Crayon share.
- Trading of SoftwareOne shares on Euronext Oslo Børs will commence on July 3, 2025, following the secondary listing.
- The integration process of the two companies will officially start immediately, with a focus on synergy targets and maintaining customer relationships.
- SoftwareOne has identified potential cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million per annum within 18 months of the acquisition's completion.
- The combined entity will operate under the SoftwareOne brand, while Crayon's brand will remain active during a transition period to ensure continuity for customers and employees.
