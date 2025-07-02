Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025 Today, Booking.com,

- 63% of European accommodations expect positive business development in the

coming six months. 62% plan to maintain existing levels of investment

- 47% of European accommodations cite a lack of necessary skills or experience

as a core barrier to hiring

- Three in five cite high implementation costs ( 61% ) and integration

complexity ( 58% ) as the biggest challenges to technology adoption

- 53% of accommodations report a lack of technical expertise in their teams as a

barrier to the adoption of digital technology and AI





This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic

picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and

alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas

including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology

adoption.



