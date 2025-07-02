    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025 Today, Booking.com,
    released the fifth edition of its European Accommodation Barometer, featuring
    insights from 1,160 travel accommodation executives across Europe on the current
    outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry:

    - 63% of European accommodations expect positive business development in the
    coming six months. 62% plan to maintain existing levels of investment
    - 47% of European accommodations cite a lack of necessary skills or experience
    as a core barrier to hiring
    - Three in five cite high implementation costs ( 61% ) and integration
    complexity ( 58% ) as the biggest challenges to technology adoption
    - 53% of accommodations report a lack of technical expertise in their teams as a
    barrier to the adoption of digital technology and AI

    This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic
    picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and
    alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas
    including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology
    adoption.

