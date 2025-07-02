Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025 Today, Booking.com,
released the fifth edition of its European Accommodation Barometer, featuring
insights from 1,160 travel accommodation executives across Europe on the current
outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry:
- 63% of European accommodations expect positive business development in the
coming six months. 62% plan to maintain existing levels of investment
- 47% of European accommodations cite a lack of necessary skills or experience
as a core barrier to hiring
- Three in five cite high implementation costs ( 61% ) and integration
complexity ( 58% ) as the biggest challenges to technology adoption
- 53% of accommodations report a lack of technical expertise in their teams as a
barrier to the adoption of digital technology and AI
This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic
picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and
alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas
including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology
adoption.
To download the full 2025 European Accommodation Barometer report and
corresponding country-specific editions visit the Booking.com global media room
(https://news.booking.com/confidence-enduring-among-european-accommodations-but-
skill-gap-concerns-and-industry-division-loom-according-to-the-2025-european-acc
ommodation-barometer/) .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confidence-end
uring-among-european-accommodations-but-skill-gap-concerns-and-industry-division
-loom-according-to-the-2025-european-accommodation-barometer-302494599.html
Contact:
For further information,
contact mediarelations@booking.com.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180227/6067931
OTS: Booking.com
