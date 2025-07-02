SiliCycle Acquisition: Unveiling New Horizons in Innovation
In a strategic leap forward, Zeochem, a key player in the CPH Group, is set to amplify its prowess in chromatography gels by acquiring SiliCycle Inc., a leader in the field.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Zeochem, part of the CPH Group, announced the acquisition of SiliCycle Inc., a leader in chromatography gels, on July 1, 2025.
- The acquisition aims to enhance Zeochem's capabilities in chromatography gels, crucial for pharmaceutical separation processes, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of FY25.
- SiliCycle reported revenues of CAD 16 million for FY24 and has around 60 employees; it will be merged into Zeochem post-acquisition.
- This strategic move aligns with CPH Group's global expansion strategy, increasing its presence to 15 locations worldwide and targeting high-growth products.
- The acquisition is expected to improve production capabilities and distribution networks, enhancing revenue and profitability for the CPH Group.
- CPH's intrinsic value remains at CHF 92.5 per share, with a potential upside of 25.0%, while currently trading at a 30.0% discount compared to industry peers.
