    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    European cheeses strengthen their position in the US market from the Good Food Mercantile and Summer Fancy Food fairs in New York (FOTO)

    New York (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European
    Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
    (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the
    Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)
    (https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European
    Union, takes new steps in its product dissemination strategy in the US and
    stopped at the prestigious 'Good Food Mercantile' and 'Summer Fancy Food' fairs,
    in New York.

    First of all, the ' Good Food Mercantile' is an annual event organized by the
    Good Food Foundation, dedicated to promoting the production and consumption of
    authentic and responsible food, which was held on June 28 at the Metropolitan
    Pavilion in New York.

    "Unlike traditional trade fairs, the 'Good Food Mercantile' brings together
    artisanal producers and marketers committed to sustainability and quality, where
    European cheeses of Spanish origin have had a special role and visibility," said
    the managing director of InLac (an organization that brings together all the
    operators of the dairy value chain in Spain), Nuria M. Arribas .

    European cheeses have been shown in this forum to thousands of visitors, who
    have had the opportunity to taste them by the hand of Erin T. Connolly,
    certified cheese professional. Specifically, PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al
    Vino, PDO Manchego, PDO Majorero, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI Valdeón
    and PDO Zamorano cheeses have been shown .

    Similarly, these European cheeses have shown their quality, potential and
    versatility at another benchmark fair, the ' Summer Fancy Food' , held in New
    York between June 29 and July 1. It is one of the most important events on the
    calendar in the US for gourmet foods, where more than 7,700 potential buyers
    attend.

    "The exhibition and tasting led by Erin T. Connolly has made it possible to show
    the offer of European cheeses of Spanish origin, such as pressed paste cheeses
    made with sheep's milk, goat's milk and mixtures, as well as other cheeses
    protected by quality figures such as, for example, PDO Manchego, PDO Murcia al
    Vino, PDO Zamorano, PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Majorero or PDO Mahón-Menorca, among
    many others, given the wide variety of cheeses made in Spain," Arribas stressed.

    Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the " Cheestories "
    promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant
    forums to publicize cheeses and help their expansion in the USA, its main market
    outside the EU.

    The three-year promotional campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates
    different outreach actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and Chicago. In
    2024, exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations increased
    in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and value (+4.57% to 839.42 million euros).
    Shipments to the U.S. have a significant weight, concentrating 14.45% in value
    and almost 8% in volume of the total, making it the third foreign market in the
    sector in value and the fourth in volume.

    Contact:

    Ginés Mena
    mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170904/6068549
    OTS: Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    European cheeses strengthen their position in the US market from the Good Food Mercantile and Summer Fancy Food fairs in New York (FOTO) The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac) …