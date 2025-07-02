European cheeses strengthen their position in the US market from the Good Food Mercantile and Summer Fancy Food fairs in New York (FOTO)

New York (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European

Cheestories with cheeses from Spain

(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the

Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)

(https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European

Union, takes new steps in its product dissemination strategy in the US and

stopped at the prestigious 'Good Food Mercantile' and 'Summer Fancy Food' fairs,

in New York.



First of all, the ' Good Food Mercantile' is an annual event organized by the

Good Food Foundation, dedicated to promoting the production and consumption of

authentic and responsible food, which was held on June 28 at the Metropolitan

Pavilion in New York.





"Unlike traditional trade fairs, the 'Good Food Mercantile' brings together

artisanal producers and marketers committed to sustainability and quality, where

European cheeses of Spanish origin have had a special role and visibility," said

the managing director of InLac (an organization that brings together all the

operators of the dairy value chain in Spain), Nuria M. Arribas .



European cheeses have been shown in this forum to thousands of visitors, who

have had the opportunity to taste them by the hand of Erin T. Connolly,

certified cheese professional. Specifically, PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al

Vino, PDO Manchego, PDO Majorero, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI Valdeón

and PDO Zamorano cheeses have been shown .



Similarly, these European cheeses have shown their quality, potential and

versatility at another benchmark fair, the ' Summer Fancy Food' , held in New

York between June 29 and July 1. It is one of the most important events on the

calendar in the US for gourmet foods, where more than 7,700 potential buyers

attend.



"The exhibition and tasting led by Erin T. Connolly has made it possible to show

the offer of European cheeses of Spanish origin, such as pressed paste cheeses

made with sheep's milk, goat's milk and mixtures, as well as other cheeses

protected by quality figures such as, for example, PDO Manchego, PDO Murcia al

Vino, PDO Zamorano, PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Majorero or PDO Mahón-Menorca, among

many others, given the wide variety of cheeses made in Spain," Arribas stressed.



Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the " Cheestories "

promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant

forums to publicize cheeses and help their expansion in the USA, its main market

outside the EU.



The three-year promotional campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates

different outreach actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and Chicago. In

2024, exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations increased

in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and value (+4.57% to 839.42 million euros).

Shipments to the U.S. have a significant weight, concentrating 14.45% in value

and almost 8% in volume of the total, making it the third foreign market in the

sector in value and the fourth in volume.



