FRIWO Secures Cash Boost with Indian Stake Sale for Future Growth
FRIWO AG's strategic sale of its Indian joint venture stake not only strengthens its financial footing but also propels its growth ambitions, setting the stage for a dynamic future in e-mobility and beyond.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- FRIWO AG has completed the sale of its 49.9% stake in an Indian joint venture with UNO MINDA, securing a cash inflow of approximately 18 million euros.
- The sale includes the transfer of intangible rights, know-how, and intellectual property related to power supply solutions for e-mobility applications.
- The company plans to use the funds from the sale to reduce debt and invest in future growth, aiming to improve its equity ratio from 2.5% to over 30%.
- FRIWO's diversified product portfolio spans five core business areas, with significant growth potential identified in E-Mobility, Transportation, Medical Solutions, Industrial Applications, and Lifestyle Solutions.
- The company is on track to achieve its 2025 targets, including consolidated revenue of 75 to 90 million euros and a balanced operating result, with expectations for annual revenue growth of at least in the higher single-digit percentage range by 2029.
- FRIWO will publish its half-year report and hold a conference call on August 14, 2025, to discuss its financial performance and future strategies.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 14.08.2025.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 8,7750EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
