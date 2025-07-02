FRIWO Secures Cash Boost with Indian Stake Sale for Future Growth

FRIWO AG has completed the sale of its 49.9% stake in an Indian joint venture with UNO MINDA, securing a cash inflow of approximately 18 million euros.

The sale includes the transfer of intangible rights, know-how, and intellectual property related to power supply solutions for e-mobility applications.

The company plans to use the funds from the sale to reduce debt and invest in future growth, aiming to improve its equity ratio from 2.5% to over 30%.

FRIWO's diversified product portfolio spans five core business areas, with significant growth potential identified in E-Mobility, Transportation, Medical Solutions, Industrial Applications, and Lifestyle Solutions.

The company is on track to achieve its 2025 targets, including consolidated revenue of 75 to 90 million euros and a balanced operating result, with expectations for annual revenue growth of at least in the higher single-digit percentage range by 2029.

FRIWO will publish its half-year report and hold a conference call on August 14, 2025, to discuss its financial performance and future strategies.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 14.08.2025.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 8,7750EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.





