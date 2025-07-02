    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTelekom Malaysia Bhd AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Telekom Malaysia Bhd
    MainStreaming Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing as Representative Vendor in Data Center and Cloud Edge Services

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
    Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce it has been named a Representative
    Vendor in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing , within the " Data
    Center and Cloud Edge Services " category. We believe that this recognition
    highlights MainStreaming's continued leadership in reshaping how media and video
    content is delivered at the edge, optimizing performance, efficiency, and
    scalability for broadcasters and media companies worldwide.

    MainStreaming was included as a Representative Vendor for its Intelligent Media
    Delivery Platform, a proprietary Edge-native Video Delivery Network built to
    serve the unique challenges of live and on-demand video delivery.

    "This mention marks an important milestone for our team, and we think that it
    validates our mission to deliver a sustainable, high-performance edge
    infrastructure for video," said Antonio G. Corrado, Founder & Chairman at
    MainStreaming . "As broadcasters and content platforms scale their operations
    globally, edge-native delivery models like ours are essential to ensuring
    reliable quality, cost and energy efficiency, and optimal user experience."

    MainStreaming's approach to edge computing has been purpose-built from the
    ground up to address the demands of video streaming . By deploying dedicated
    edge nodes and collaborating with ISP and telco networks, the company empowers
    content providers to achieve unparalleled visibility and control over video
    workflows, while reducing network congestion and improving audience QoE.

    In our opinion this announcement comes on the heels of MainStreaming's
    successful enhancement of the DAZN Edge , a private streaming infrastructure
    jointly deployed with DAZN to support their growing live sports portfolio. In
    preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) , MainStreaming expanded the
    DAZN Edge with new PoPs in strategic territories, enabling DAZN to deliver
    high-quality streams to millions of global fans with exceptional reliability and
    latency control.

    "Our work with DAZN to power the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup showcases
    the scalability and agility of our edge video delivery platform," said Tassilo
    Raesig, CEO at MainStreaming . "The ability to spin up dedicated capacity at the
    edge, optimize performance, and adapt dynamically to peak-time demand is
    critical for live sports, and I think that being recognized by Gartner
    reinforces the strength of our approach and technology."

    We believe that MainStreaming's inclusion in this guide underscores the
    company's focus on redefining video delivery through scalable, edge-native
