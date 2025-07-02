MainStreaming Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing as Representative Vendor in Data Center and Cloud Edge Services

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge

Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce it has been named a Representative

Vendor in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing , within the " Data

Center and Cloud Edge Services " category. We believe that this recognition

highlights MainStreaming's continued leadership in reshaping how media and video

content is delivered at the edge, optimizing performance, efficiency, and

scalability for broadcasters and media companies worldwide.



MainStreaming was included as a Representative Vendor for its Intelligent Media

Delivery Platform, a proprietary Edge-native Video Delivery Network built to

serve the unique challenges of live and on-demand video delivery.





"This mention marks an important milestone for our team, and we think that itvalidates our mission to deliver a sustainable, high-performance edgeinfrastructure for video," said Antonio G. Corrado, Founder & Chairman atMainStreaming . "As broadcasters and content platforms scale their operationsglobally, edge-native delivery models like ours are essential to ensuringreliable quality, cost and energy efficiency, and optimal user experience."MainStreaming's approach to edge computing has been purpose-built from theground up to address the demands of video streaming . By deploying dedicatededge nodes and collaborating with ISP and telco networks, the company empowerscontent providers to achieve unparalleled visibility and control over videoworkflows, while reducing network congestion and improving audience QoE.In our opinion this announcement comes on the heels of MainStreaming'ssuccessful enhancement of the DAZN Edge , a private streaming infrastructurejointly deployed with DAZN to support their growing live sports portfolio. Inpreparation for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) , MainStreaming expanded theDAZN Edge with new PoPs in strategic territories, enabling DAZN to deliverhigh-quality streams to millions of global fans with exceptional reliability andlatency control."Our work with DAZN to power the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup showcasesthe scalability and agility of our edge video delivery platform," said TassiloRaesig, CEO at MainStreaming . "The ability to spin up dedicated capacity at theedge, optimize performance, and adapt dynamically to peak-time demand iscritical for live sports, and I think that being recognized by Gartnerreinforces the strength of our approach and technology."We believe that MainStreaming's inclusion in this guide underscores thecompany's focus on redefining video delivery through scalable, edge-native