MainStreaming Named in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing as Representative Vendor in Data Center and Cloud Edge Services
Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce it has been named a Representative
Vendor in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing , within the " Data
Center and Cloud Edge Services " category. We believe that this recognition
highlights MainStreaming's continued leadership in reshaping how media and video
content is delivered at the edge, optimizing performance, efficiency, and
scalability for broadcasters and media companies worldwide.
MainStreaming was included as a Representative Vendor for its Intelligent Media
Delivery Platform, a proprietary Edge-native Video Delivery Network built to
serve the unique challenges of live and on-demand video delivery.
"This mention marks an important milestone for our team, and we think that it
validates our mission to deliver a sustainable, high-performance edge
infrastructure for video," said Antonio G. Corrado, Founder & Chairman at
MainStreaming . "As broadcasters and content platforms scale their operations
globally, edge-native delivery models like ours are essential to ensuring
reliable quality, cost and energy efficiency, and optimal user experience."
MainStreaming's approach to edge computing has been purpose-built from the
ground up to address the demands of video streaming . By deploying dedicated
edge nodes and collaborating with ISP and telco networks, the company empowers
content providers to achieve unparalleled visibility and control over video
workflows, while reducing network congestion and improving audience QoE.
In our opinion this announcement comes on the heels of MainStreaming's
successful enhancement of the DAZN Edge , a private streaming infrastructure
jointly deployed with DAZN to support their growing live sports portfolio. In
preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025(TM) , MainStreaming expanded the
DAZN Edge with new PoPs in strategic territories, enabling DAZN to deliver
high-quality streams to millions of global fans with exceptional reliability and
latency control.
"Our work with DAZN to power the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup showcases
the scalability and agility of our edge video delivery platform," said Tassilo
Raesig, CEO at MainStreaming . "The ability to spin up dedicated capacity at the
edge, optimize performance, and adapt dynamically to peak-time demand is
critical for live sports, and I think that being recognized by Gartner
reinforces the strength of our approach and technology."
We believe that MainStreaming's inclusion in this guide underscores the
company's focus on redefining video delivery through scalable, edge-native
