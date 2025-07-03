    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRedcare Pharmacy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Redcare Pharmacy's Q2 Surge: 26.4% Sales Growth Fuels Confidence

    Redcare Pharmacy's impressive 2025 growth, marked by a 26.4% sales surge in Q2, showcases its dynamic market presence. With 13.5 million customers and expanding reach, their upcoming report promises more insights.

    Redcare Pharmacy's Q2 Surge: 26.4% Sales Growth Fuels Confidence
    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Redcare Pharmacy reported a total sales increase of 26.4% to EUR 709 million in Q2 2025, and 27.2% to EUR 1.4 billion in H1 2025.
    • Non-Rx sales rose by 17% to EUR 457 million in Q2 and 18.3% to EUR 941 million in H1, while Rx sales in Germany surged by 125% to EUR 114 million in Q2.
    • The active customer base grew by 0.4 million in Q2, reaching a total of 13.5 million.
    • The DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) saw a 26.6% sales increase to EUR 574 million in Q2, with Rx sales growing 48.1% to EUR 252 million.
    • The International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, Netherlands) experienced a sales growth of 25.9% to EUR 135 million in Q2.
    • Redcare Pharmacy plans to release its full interim report for H1 2025 on July 29, 2025, and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2016.

    The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresfinanzbericht 2025" to English is "Half-Year Financial Report 2025.", at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.325,60PKT (+0,12 %).


    Redcare Pharmacy

    +0,08 %
    -1,64 %
    -21,19 %
    -25,83 %
    -15,81 %
    +6,32 %
    -17,82 %
    +204,08 %
    ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Redcare Pharmacy's Q2 Surge: 26.4% Sales Growth Fuels Confidence Redcare Pharmacy's impressive 2025 growth, marked by a 26.4% sales surge in Q2, showcases its dynamic market presence. With 13.5 million customers and expanding reach, their upcoming report promises more insights.