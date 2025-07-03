Redcare Pharmacy's Q2 Surge: 26.4% Sales Growth Fuels Confidence
Redcare Pharmacy's impressive 2025 growth, marked by a 26.4% sales surge in Q2, showcases its dynamic market presence. With 13.5 million customers and expanding reach, their upcoming report promises more insights.
- Redcare Pharmacy reported a total sales increase of 26.4% to EUR 709 million in Q2 2025, and 27.2% to EUR 1.4 billion in H1 2025.
- Non-Rx sales rose by 17% to EUR 457 million in Q2 and 18.3% to EUR 941 million in H1, while Rx sales in Germany surged by 125% to EUR 114 million in Q2.
- The active customer base grew by 0.4 million in Q2, reaching a total of 13.5 million.
- The DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) saw a 26.6% sales increase to EUR 574 million in Q2, with Rx sales growing 48.1% to EUR 252 million.
- The International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, Netherlands) experienced a sales growth of 25.9% to EUR 135 million in Q2.
- Redcare Pharmacy plans to release its full interim report for H1 2025 on July 29, 2025, and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2016.
The next important date, Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.07.2025.
