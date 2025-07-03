Aperam's Q2 2025: Key Market & Financial Trends Unveiled

Aperam confirms Q2 2025 outlook with adjusted EBITDA expected to be higher than Q1 2025 (EUR 86m) and lower net financial debt compared to EUR 1,235m at the end of Q1 2025.

The consensus for Q2 2025 adjusted EBITDA stands at EUR 119m, reflecting a negative valuation effect of approximately EUR 10m for Q2.

In Brazil, the market remains stable in terms of demand and volume, aligning with the guidance of EUR 100-120m adjusted EBITDA for 2025.

The alloys business is performing strongly in Q2, while pricing pressure in Europe has intensified, leading to a decline in realized pricing compared to Q1.

Aperam's Leadership Journey Phase 5 is on track to achieve target gains of EUR 75m in 2025.

Q2 2025 financial performance will be published on July 31, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for the same day at 15:00 CEST to discuss the results.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 28,22EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





