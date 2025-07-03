    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAperam AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aperam
    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aperam's Q2 2025: Key Market & Financial Trends Unveiled

    Aperam anticipates a robust Q2 2025, with improved EBITDA and reduced debt, amid stable Brazilian markets and alloy strength, despite European pricing challenges. Results are due July 31.

    Aperam's Q2 2025: Key Market & Financial Trends Unveiled
    Foto: 42118538
    • Aperam confirms Q2 2025 outlook with adjusted EBITDA expected to be higher than Q1 2025 (EUR 86m) and lower net financial debt compared to EUR 1,235m at the end of Q1 2025.
    • The consensus for Q2 2025 adjusted EBITDA stands at EUR 119m, reflecting a negative valuation effect of approximately EUR 10m for Q2.
    • In Brazil, the market remains stable in terms of demand and volume, aligning with the guidance of EUR 100-120m adjusted EBITDA for 2025.
    • The alloys business is performing strongly in Q2, while pricing pressure in Europe has intensified, leading to a decline in realized pricing compared to Q1.
    • Aperam's Leadership Journey Phase 5 is on track to achieve target gains of EUR 75m in 2025.
    • Q2 2025 financial performance will be published on July 31, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for the same day at 15:00 CEST to discuss the results.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 31.07.2025.

    The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 28,22EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Aperam

    0,00 %
    +4,02 %
    +4,63 %
    -5,14 %
    +12,93 %
    +5,87 %
    +13,20 %
    -19,47 %
    -5,11 %
    ISIN:LU0569974404WKN:A1H5UL





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Aperam's Q2 2025: Key Market & Financial Trends Unveiled Aperam anticipates a robust Q2 2025, with improved EBITDA and reduced debt, amid stable Brazilian markets and alloy strength, despite European pricing challenges. Results are due July 31.