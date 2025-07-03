    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAll for One Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu All for One Group
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    All for One Group: New Buyback & Forecast Update

    All for One Group SE recalibrates its financial outlook, adjusting revenue forecasts amidst geopolitical turbulence and strategic shifts.

    All for One Group: New Buyback & Forecast Update
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • The management board of All for One Group SE has adjusted its revenue forecast for the financial year 2024/25 to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million, down from EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million.
    • The EBIT margin before M&A effects is now expected to be between 5% and 6%, reduced from the previous forecast of 7% to 8%.
    • Increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to delays in project launches and fewer new contracts, particularly affecting the CORE segment and ERP migration projects.
    • The Customer Experience sub-segment in the LOB segment is facing major challenges due to SAP's changed product strategy, resulting in declining revenue and earnings.
    • A new share buyback program has been approved, allowing for the repurchase of up to 100,000 treasury shares, with a total purchase price of up to EUR 7 million.
    • The management board expects to exceed the EBIT margin threshold of 8% only in the 2026/27 financial year, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and customer restraint.

    The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 07.08.2025.

    The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 49,10EUR and was down -10,24 % compared with the previous day.


    All for One Group

    -9,87 %
    +1,11 %
    -0,91 %
    +0,92 %
    -8,22 %
    -0,36 %
    +18,91 %
    +18,24 %
    +121,66 %
    ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    All for One Group: New Buyback & Forecast Update All for One Group SE recalibrates its financial outlook, adjusting revenue forecasts amidst geopolitical turbulence and strategic shifts.