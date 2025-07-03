All for One Group: New Buyback & Forecast Update

The management board of All for One Group SE has adjusted its revenue forecast for the financial year 2024/25 to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million, down from EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million.

The EBIT margin before M&A effects is now expected to be between 5% and 6%, reduced from the previous forecast of 7% to 8%.

Increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to delays in project launches and fewer new contracts, particularly affecting the CORE segment and ERP migration projects.

The Customer Experience sub-segment in the LOB segment is facing major challenges due to SAP's changed product strategy, resulting in declining revenue and earnings.

A new share buyback program has been approved, allowing for the repurchase of up to 100,000 treasury shares, with a total purchase price of up to EUR 7 million.

The management board expects to exceed the EBIT margin threshold of 8% only in the 2026/27 financial year, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and customer restraint.

The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 07.08.2025.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 49,10EUR and was down -10,24 % compared with the previous day.






