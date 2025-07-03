All for One Group: Urgent Forecast Update for 2024/25!
All for One Group SE is navigating through turbulent times, adjusting its financial expectations and focusing on strategic growth to ensure future stability.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- All for One Group SE has adjusted its revenue forecast for the financial year 2024/25 to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million, down from EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million.
- The EBIT margin before M&A effects is now expected to be between 5% and 6%, reduced from the previous estimate of 7% to 8%.
- Increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to delays in project launches and a decline in new contracts for ERP migration projects.
- The Customer Experience sub-segment is facing major challenges due to SAP's changed product strategy, impacting revenue and earnings.
- All for One is focusing on internationalization and expanding its global delivery model to enhance scalability and service offerings.
- The company aims to build a robust product business, particularly in SAP solutions, to achieve long-term, predictable sales growth.
The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at All for One Group is on 07.08.2025.
The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 48,50EUR and was down -11,33 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,86 % since publication.
