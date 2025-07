Wienerberger Secures 100% Stake, Dominates PV Market Expansion

Wienerberger has acquired the remaining 49% stake in French company GSE Intégration SAS (GSEi), increasing its ownership to 100%.

This acquisition is part of Wienerberger's strategy to enhance its position in the photovoltaic (PV) market, particularly in in-roof solutions.

The move aims to accelerate growth in the in-roof photovoltaics sector, which is expected to gain market share from traditional on-roof solutions.

Wienerberger's CEO emphasized the rising demand for in-roof solutions in both new builds and renovations, aligning with the company's sustainability goals.

GSEi's unique in-roof systems are compatible with various roofing materials and photovoltaic modules, offering a cost-efficient and visually appealing solution.

The acquisition supports Wienerberger's vision of promoting affordable, eco-friendly housing and contributes to the energy transition in Europe.

